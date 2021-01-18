What to keep in mind before buying a sofa

Buying a sofa for your home? Then you know the amount of thought that needs to be put into it. It is a long-term decision for your home, one that is going to stick around for many years. So you want to make sure that the decision is right. Not to mention that with all the options available in the market, going sofa shopping sure can be a daunting and overwhelming task. One also needs to ensure that the sofa goes well with the overall interior design of the house, matches the colour palette and hues, is soft and comfortable to sit on, and so much more.

So if purchasing a sofa is on the list of home decor ideas, here is what you must keep in mind –

Appropriate size

When buying a sofa, it is important to select the correct size for your interior design. It should be large enough to accommodate the family members and those occasional guests that come visiting, but it also needs to look not too bulky. It should be proportionate to the space of your living room, and look sleek at the same time.

Test it beforehand

Even though everything is available online, do this the old-fashioned way and actually test the sofa by sitting on it. Check how comfortable it feels, how soft the cushion is, and how strong and sturdy it is. The sofa must be well-fabricated, resilient, and high-density.

Choose a sofa style

There are so many different sofa styles available in the market! What you need to decide is whether a particular sofa style matches with the interior designs of your living room as well as the rest of your home, and also complements other pieces of furniture. Check out some home decor ideas and visualize if the sofa you are buying fits what you have in mind. You can choose from among standard sofas, English rolled arm sofas, recliners, tuxedo sofas, chaise lounge sofas, sectional sofas, and more.

Leather or fabric

When deciding on a sofa, you must also decide between leather and fabric. Most sofas fall under these two categories, and you need to pick one based on your personal preferences and requirements. Leather definitely gives a high-end look to people’s interior designs, is easy to clean and also much firmer than fabric. However, it is also more expensive and limited in its colour options. It can also get sticky during hot and humid days. On the other hand, fabric is available in both natural and synthetic materials, it has more options for colours, patterns, and textures, and are more comfortable. But they need more cleaning and can fade in sunlight, so make sure you get a resilient fabric.

Getting a new sofa is an important decision that can make or break the interior design of your home. Taking these points into consideration will go a long way in helping you make the right decision. So choose wisely! Happy sofa shopping!