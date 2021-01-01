Reasons for Having a Peripheral Arterial Doppler Ultrasound

Also known as PAD, peripheral artery disease in low arteries can lead to extreme discomfort. Cramping or endless pain occurs during periods of activity, even when doing something simple such as walking. For some people, pain can happen during the period of rest. Some of the signs of PAD may include ulcers and discoloration of the skin. Even though discomfort and pain might go away after resting for some minutes, peripheral artery disease must be well-diagnosed. Effective treatment will commence. This is to stop the situation from worsening.

Causes of PAD

Once cholesterol and other blood components get stuck to the inner walls of arteries, this makes the arteries become narrow. This reduces the amount of blood that will pass via the arteries, preventing your legs from receiving the required blood flow when doing something. Even though fatty accumulation inside the blood vessels is the common cause of this condition, it might be caused by an inflammation or injury.

Reasons to See an Experienced Radiologist for Proper Diagnosis of Peripheral Artery Disease

If you notice any symptom associated with PAD, your doctor can only conduct an examination from the outside. The doctor will define if you might have some blockage or narrowing by checking the pulse and the blood pressure in the feet. If you have an ankle-brachial index or weakened pulse, that indicates that they might be an issue. In this case, a radiology examination will be recommended. This to get a definitive and detailed look at what’s happening in the blood vessels. If untreated, peripheral artery disease will lead to the loss of your leg or cause cardiovascular illness.

Radiology Examinations Used to Identify PAD

Different non-invasive imaging examinations may include MR angiogram, CT angiogram, and use of peripheral arterial Doppler ultrasound. However, the peripheral arterial Doppler ultrasound is preferred for many reasons. An ultrasound utilizes harmless sound waves to get a clear image of what’s happening in your body. It’s a non-invasive procedure and doesn’t need the use of radiation. While there are numerous types of ultrasound, the peripheral arterial Doppler ultrasound is more advantageous in the diagnosis of PAD.

How Peripheral Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Works

A radiologist will listen to the sound waves while bouncing in the red blood cells to define the rate of blood in the arteries. Besides, a Doppler ultrasound will create a graph of the arteries showing the direction and speed of the blood flow. The graph can show the availability of plaque and also the size and shape of this accumulation. Data offered by a radiologist will offer your doctor an idea of the best mode of treatment. Make sure to contact an experienced radiology clinic for your peripheral arterial Doppler ultrasound. The process must be conducted by a specially trained registered vascular technologist. The results will be interpreted by trained board-certified radiologists with numerous years of experience.