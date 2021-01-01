Remote Work Burnout: Fighting Every Remote Worker’s Dilemma

Remote work is fun, offers more flexibility, and enables us to enjoy a better work-life balance. What many fail to realize is that remote work is still work. It can be frustrating, tiring, and difficult at times. Like regular employees, remote workers can feel burned out due to many reasons. So if you feel like you are no longer as productive as you were when you first started working remotely, then know that you are not alone.

According to CNBC, about 69% of remote workers are burnt out. Some remote workers feel this way because there is no longer a boundary between work and their personal life. Others have been working longer hours, feel isolated now more than ever, and are stressed about housework and childcare while working.

Are you considering working remotely in the near future? Or maybe you are already experiencing signs of work-from-home burnout? Here are a few tips straight from successful remote workers that managed to fight remote work burnout.

Reward Yourself for Your Hard Work

Many remote workers like the idea of working remotely for they can afford the things they need without leaving the house. But if all you do is work non-stop without giving yourself a break, then you will surely end up getting stressed out. It is not enough that you sleep on time, eat healthy meals each day, and take rests in between to avoid remote work burn out.

Take time to reward yourself after accomplishing the goals you set out for yourself. If money is tight, you can start saving a portion of your income each pay date to fund your reward. This will give you something to look forward to at the end of the month, quarter, or year.

For instance, your definition of having a good time is playing games on your old computer. Why not reward yourself by buying a brand-new gaming PC? Investing in an item that can help you relax and take your mind off of work after work hours is a good way to take good care of your mental health.

If it has been a while since you last traveled, you can consider planning a trip with your family or go on a solo trip. A change of scenery even if it is only for a day or two will boost your mood and productivity levels. If you can take your work with you, then you can extend your trip so you can explore more of your target destination.

Call a Loved One or Two for a Brunch or Dinner Date

Once a week, invite your family, a relative, or a friend to eat out. You may be eating healthier meals back home than simply eating out in restaurants. But being cooped up indoors for a long time can make you feel isolated, even if you live with your family or a pet.

About 20% of remote workers feel lonely. Socializing is very important in keeping yourself happy and healthy. Knowing you have someone to spend time with, share meals outside of your home, and simply talk about anything besides work can be refreshing.

Remember that no amount of technology will ever replace socialization in real life. So, go ahead and schedule at least one meal each week with someone that can take your mind off of your work. Enjoy a dinner date, talk over some coffee and baked goodies, or go wine tasting with a friend or two and you will surely feel less lonely and ready to face another week of work.

Change Your Place of Work Every Once in a While

It is a good idea to have a dedicated workplace in your home. This helps put our mind into work mode and signal the people you live with that you are not to be disturbed while you sit in your workstation. But admit it or not, even the most Pinterest-worthy workstation at home can sometimes be tiresome to an already isolated remote worker.

So, why not change your station a bit and move to use other places in the house to work? Having a laptop makes it easier for you to take your work from your home office to your kitchen table and your deck. You can also consider working at a cafe or a co-working space at least once a week to enjoy the company of other remote professionals.

If you have a friend that also works remotely or a colleague that lives near you, you can choose to take turns having each other over so you can work side by side. This enables you to have a once-a-week buddy to work with. You can catch up during break time and you can have that someone who also knows the struggles of a remote worker.

It is important that you realize the signs and symptoms of WFH burnout and seek professional help as needed. There is no reason to wait until you experience burn out before you do something about it. Choose to prevent this from ruining your work from home experience with the help of this shortlist.