How to Claim Compensation After a Drunk Driving Accident in Houston

Drunk driving is one of the top causes of car accidents in Texas. In 2011, alcohol-related accidents in Texas took more than 1000 lives, and as per the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), nearly 400 people in other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and passengers in the driver’s car were killed in a drunken-driving accident.

When a drunk driver bumps and injures you, the law is on your side – recoveries in these sorts of cases can usually be large – but only if handled by experienced Houston personal injury lawyers.

If you’ve suffered injuries because another person was drunk driving and broke the law, don’t wait too long to discuss your legal rights with a skilled drunk driving accident law firm. You may be injured, or you may have a question like “what to do next?” and “How to claim damages?”

In every DUI crash case, victims have a legal option to get compensation for their loss by filing a civil lawsuit against the drunk driver, his/her insurance company, or their own insurance company. In some cases, the injured person’s family claims compensation against the business, such as a bar, package store, or restaurant that sold the beer to the drunk driver.

Financial Justice for Injured Person or Families

Per the Texas Department of Transportation, around 1492 crashes occur in Houston involving drunk drivers, resulting in 93 deaths and fatal injuries.

When innocents are forced to pay for a drunk driver’s action with their lives or health, they can seek legal remedies to force the drunk driver to bear all the financial expenses. Texas law permitted recovery for:

Lost wages or earnings

Medical expenses including long-term or ongoing care and future medical expense

Pain and suffering

Loss of enjoyment of life implies physical impairments that restrict the quality of life

Funeral expenses

Loss of earning capacity

Counseling services

In addition to the damages mentioned above, Texas law allows those who have been injured by a drunk driver and a family member who has lost their dearest person in a DUI crash to recover punitive damages against the driver. These damages are designed to punish the driver for the choice he or she made. It also serves as a warning to others not to drink and drive.

Having the advice and assistance of Houston personal injury lawyers can ensure that you fully exercise your rights and get the maximum amount possible based on your situation.

Dram Shop Liability in Texas

Apart from the civil lawsuit against the drunk driver and his insurance company, Texas law allows accident victims to pursue a legal claim against liable parties such as,

Bars, restaurants, and other alcohol vendors who sell alcohol to younger children

Alcohol vendors selling alcohol to people who are so drunk that they harm themselves and others

If a business oversees an intoxicated patron or serves a minor, that business can also be financially liable for any property damage, wrongful death, or physical injury by the drunk driver. A qualified Houston attorney can identify when you can hold third-parties liable for your losses.

Every year, hundreds and thousands of innocent people throughout Houston suffer personal injury or death in drunk and driving accidents. These sorts of accidents often impact profoundly on the victim and leave him/her with more questions than any answer.

Furthermore, you can receive the same compensation for a drunk driving accident than any other severe injury case. It is a must for Texas drivers to carry a minimum of $30,000 injury liability coverage insurance.

However, the first step to take after any drunk and driving accident is to take medical help. Take proper care of your health before worrying about anything else. Seek advice from an experienced Houston personal injury lawyer about your legal rights.