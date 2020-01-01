Businesses can improve workplace culture through its goal, mission, and values, even when it is evident that individual teams have sub-cultures of their own. There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to how companies can improve workplace culture. However, businesses can take some actionable and easy steps to improve their company culture, which can work long term and short term.

Inspire and Embrace Employee Autonomy

It may not sit down well for employees to be micromanaged when working. Micromanage can be inefficient, ineffective, and will not have any little trust in the workplace culture. Companies need to trust their employees to manage their responsibilities effectively since they hired their employees. Businesses can inspire their employee autonomy in some ways, including reining in overzealous coworkers and bosses who bully or hover others, creating decision-making opportunities, establishing autonomous work teams, letting go of the 40-hour workweek concept, and allowing employees to exercise choice. When companies embrace their team’s autonomy, it will make it sometimes challenging but incredibly rewarding. As employees start to take on their initiatives, they can leap from being held accountable to their responsibilities to embracing accountability.

Nurture Strong Coworker Relationships

Companies can drive employee engagement when they have strong relationships at work. However, this case doesn’t happen automatically. Businesses need dedicated team-building activities, efforts, and time to build strong coworker relationships. Aside from that, the time the leader approaches the water cooler mustn’t be when employees will make a practice to scatter the moment. Indeed, according to research, the exact opposite must be the company’s take. They must generate and even encourage some collisions. There is a reason to consider the cultural and physical setting in their organization. The collision areas are some of the things some companies miss out on, in addition to offering collaboration, productivity, and focus.

Recognize and Reward Valuable Contributions

There is a possibility for businesses that emphasize a recognition-rich culture for their turnover rates to be lower. When they don’t recognize an employee, they are more likely to quit their job within a year. Whereas, some businesses have a 31 percent lower turnover rate when they have a recognition-rich culture.

Therefore, how can a company save themselves when they have a 31 percent reduction in their turnover rate? These companies can see them when they intend to see that type of impact on their turnover rate. They can go about doing this by identifying some behaviors and outcomes aligned with their values and goals. Then, they can reward and recognize those behaviors as frequently as they can.

Businesses can make significant changes in their company when they make it easy for people to recognize anyone on their team. The reason is, they don’t have to make employee recognition come from the top exclusively. Instead, the effect will be strong when recognition from everyone, from peers and even leaders. When organizations want to infuse recognition into their workplace culture, the most effective method they can adopt is peer recognition. They will be able to reduce the managerial overhead necessary to ensure those recognized for their work.