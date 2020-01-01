Benefits of Engaging Probate Lawyers

The pain that comes after losing a loved one is always too much to bear. And nothing can replace the loss or even ease the pain. Probate lawyers in Dallas TX, understand your situation. They give you a shoulder to lean on during those trying moments. So, they help by taking care of your legal matters, allowing you to concentrate on your family.

Who Is a Probate Lawyer?

After you die, you won’t carry any of your properties with you. This is where a probate attorney comes in. They help your family to clear all your outstanding debts and share your assets as outlined in your will. These lawyers are also referred to as trust or estate lawyers. They work closely with your executor as named in your will to complete the probate process effectively.

Your probate attorney also helps in estate planning, such as living trusts and drafting. They can even act as an administrator or executor if you have none.

Why you need a Probate Lawyer

A probate lawyer has the necessary experience. They definitely will help you get over your painful loss. This is because they understand the nature of your pain. After all, it would be burdensome to deal with legal probate issues while mourning your loved one. A reliable attorney will shoulder probate issues. In most estates, probate is a vital requirement. This is to say that the deceased’s belongings, assets, and debts should be counted, appraised, and then distributed accordingly.

Most firms work closely with other companies to deliver top-notch services. They understand the appraisals they ought to use to ensure that the deceased assets are appraised correctly and timely. That way, you can grieve your loved one without worrying about other things.

Understanding the Probate Process

Find the will and verify its authenticity

File a petition with the Supreme Court

Appoint a personal representative or an executor

Identify and start assets appraisal

Notify the creditors

Clear all the debts

File the final tax returns

Distribute the assets per the deceased wishes.

When to Hire a Probate Lawyer

Hiring a probate attorney is important as they will help you with the probate process. But sometimes, there is no point in hiring one, especially if a small estate is involved. Below are questions you should ask yourself before hiring an attorney;

How technical is your probate process

Do the beneficiaries get along?

Are the deceased valuables enough to clear the outstanding debts?

The type of property in the estate

Is it possible to distribute the estate without probate?

When you have the right answers to the above questions, you’ll decide whether to hire a probate lawyer or not. But the benefits of hiring an attorney cannot be overlooked.

How Much Does it Cost to Hire a Probate Lawyer

Hiring a probate lawyer won’t cost you a fortune. But these lawyers can charge you based on the following ways;

Hourly services

Flat fees

They can also charge a certain percentage of your estate’s value

In most cases, the fee charged is based on several factors, including an attorney experience, the estate’s value, among other things. Hire a skilled probate lawyer today for a flawless probate process.