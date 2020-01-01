Plagiarism: Six Consequences You Should Know About

Check Documents for Plagiarism to avoid These Six Consequences of Plagiarism.

With the advent of technology, the mode of publication has changed. Many researchers and students prefer to publish their work online. It has increased the tendency of plagiarism. It is effortless for the readers to identify plagiarism using the online plagiarism checker tools.

A charge of plagiarism has several consequences. The writers lose their credibility to the readers. The writing fails its purpose to convey the thoughts of the writers to the readers. The writers need to check documents for plagiarism to stay away from plagiarism.

Here are the six consequences that the writers can face for plagiarism –

1.Destroyed Student Reputation:

If the student may end up with an article with intentional or unintentional plagiarism, this can be harmful to their career. The institutions consider plagiarism as a severe crime, as plagiarism is a threat to their academic integrity. The educational institution can give the student a failing grade for the semester.

For complaints of plagiarism, the students can be suspended or expelled from school. The institution may take steps based on their educational policies. This sort of allegation may bar the student from going for higher studies.

Repetitive complaints of plagiarism can make the institution expel the student and report them for this immodesty. The students can avoid plagiarism by using an anti-plagiarism tool to check for plagiarism.

Destroyed Professional Reputation:

Having plagiarised content can be harmful to the career of freelance writers. If a website has plagiarised content, the readers can find it. If the website is an e-commerce or a marketing website, then duplicating content can question its credibility.

As a result, the website can end up getting less traffic. Search engines like Google try to improve the consumer’s experience. They can give the website a lower SEO rank, and the site may fail to show up whenever someone searches for it. If a freelancer is responsible for it, then it may destroy their professional reputation.

If a blogger posts duplicate content on their blog, it can be equally harmful to the blog. If the readers can find out that they are using plagiarized content, the readership may fail the blog’s purpose or the business the blog was promoting.

For other professionals like journalists and authors, plagiarism can severely affect their careers. The original author of the writing can take legal steps against them if the publishing house feels duped by the author or the writer. They can also take steps against them.

As these sorts of allegations can damage the publishing house’s overall impression, they may face monetary loss. Well, this can end the career of the author or the journalist. Therefore, the professional must check documents for plagiarism before publishing it.

3.Destroyed Academic Reputation:

The academic institutions take plagiarism seriously, and they also make their educational policies accordingly to prevent the students from plagiarising their projects and papers.

Plagiarism can affect a student’s career. It can impact the university or academy’s reputation, and the college or university may get a lower ranking in the national or international reports. The devaluation of degrees can threaten the student and may lead to lesser admissions.

The institution may also get lesser international students. This damage to the impression of the university or educational institution is tough to recover. It can also affect other students’ futures. The institutions need to instruct the students to check for plagiarism before submitting their papers.

4.Legal Repercussions:

Most countries have strict laws to protect the right of the writers of their work. If a writer or journalist earns their living by writing use the plagiarised content in their work, the original author can take legal actions based on the Copyright Laws.

This plagiarism can result in monetary loss for the original author. Therefore, it is illegal and unethical. If the complaint is severe, the law can give a sentence of imprisonment or monetary compensation.

5.Monetary Repercussions:

Plagiarism can have inevitable economic repercussions. If the original writer of the work takes legal steps, the accused can be subjected to financial compensation. If a student or researcher is found with plagiarised content in their paper, they may have to compensate the institution.

6.Plagiarised Research:

Plagiarism in research is severe and unethical. A researcher spends years of their life to work on a particular subject. Plagiarising is not only a crime. It is unethical. The researcher who is copying the project may get barred from further research if identified for plagiarising.

If plagiarism happens in medical research, then it may take people’s lives. For agricultural research, it may impact the farmers’ condition or have a long-lasting effect on land and the environment. Therefore, the researchers must use a plagiarism detector to check for plagiarism.

Conclusion:

Whether intentional or unintentional, for plagiarism, plagiarists may have to face several serious consequences. They can check for plagiarism by using a plagiarism checker tool. The plagiarism detector identifies the duplicate contents.

These tools can scan the writings and compare them to the other articles present on the internet. The detector tool identifies the copied parts and generates a detailed plagiarism report. The users can use quotation marks and cite the source for staying away from plagiarism.