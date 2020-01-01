All You Need To Know About SBI Clerk 2020

The SBI Clerk exam notification 2020 was released on January 2, 2020, to appoint Junior Associates and to fill in over 8000 vacancies. This is an annually conducted exam and extremely sought after by the job-seeking youngsters of the country.

It provides an opportunity to enter the leading Public Sector Bank of the country and open up a career with an exceptional growth prospect and reputable job profile.

The State Bank of India is the conducting body for the Junior Associate exam and all major decisions regarding the recruitment process are taken by them itself. The preliminary exam was conducted between February 22, to March 8, 2020, and the Mains exam is yet to be conducted.

Those who qualify the prelims shall be called for the final stage of the exam, which is the Mains online computer-based test. Candidates can get details about the SBI Clerk Result at the linked article.

Further, we bring to you all the important information that one must possess with regard to the SBI Clerk recruitment process and its essential aspects. Read on to get all the necessary details and start your exam preparation now.

SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern

There are only two stages in the Junior Associate exam. These are both Online tests which have been differentiated as:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

The exam pattern has been given in brief below. Aspirants can refer to the same and strategise a study plan accordingly:

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2020 SBI Exam Subjects Time Duration Marks Prelims Exam English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability 1 hour (20 minutes for each section) 100 marks Mains Exam English Language 35 minutes 40 marks Quantitative Aptitude 45 minutes 50 marks Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 45 minutes 50 marks General/Financial Awareness 35 minutes 50 marks

However, the conducting body reserves the right to set the exam pattern and can make changes or modifications as per their requirements.

SBI Clerk Recruitment & Its Aspects

The recruitment starts off with the release of the official notification which mentions every single detail about the application process, eligibility criteria, exam dates, probation period, salary, etc. and then is followed by the other steps and stages of the examination.

Given below is are a few important aspects of the Junior Associate exam for the reference of candidates:

A set eligibility criterion is released by the conducting body and only those who safety all the criteria are applicable to fill in the registration form

Minimum Qualifying marks are released for both stages of the examination and only the ones who manage to score the required cutoff are invited for the next stage. However, SBI has now removed sectional cutoff and only overall cutoff needs to be attained by an applicant

The Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and the marks scored in this phase are not included while calculating the final merit

The initial SBI Clerk basic pay salary is Rs.13075/- with a pay scale of 11765-665/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/ 7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/ 1-31450.

Separate hall tickets are released for each phase of the examination. This also acts as an identity proof that the candidate’s application has been accepted and he/she has qualified for the next stage

Aspirants willing to know more about the SBI Clerk Admit Card can visit the linked article and get all the relevant details.

All the information discussed above will help candidates understand the recruitment process even better and for those who missed an opportunity to apply for the post this year and prepare themselves for the upcoming years.