How to choose a registered agent in California?

When you are in the process of getting an LLC, you will come across the part where you have the option to hire a registered agent, or be your own self registered agent. Each registered agent is different depending on the state you are hiring in. If you are looking to hire a registered agent in California, then you should consider the following information below or you can read more about it online.

What is a registered agent?

A registered agent is professional assistance that you need when it comes to handling lawsuits, legal paperwork and taxes. In California specifically, registered agents handle lawsuits discreetly, so that you are not embarrassed in front of your peers and customers, as well as having the access to be able to expand your business into other states, by expanding their services. They also have their business address on public record and not yours.

Where do I get started?

Choosing a suitable registered agent can be hard, because there are so many options to choose from. You have to look specifically at agents that do not change their annual fees, that offer worry free compliance and that can offer you excellent customer service overall.

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is a prime example that offers worry free compliance, since they have an accurate system that uploads and scans files without you having to lift a finger. You then have a personalised dashboard where you can view all your legal paperwork, in an organise format. They also alert you on necessary things such as annual filing and important compliance events.

Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a registered service agency that offers services such as name availability for your desired business name, an online compliance portal for your business, as well as assistance in preparation and filing documents.

California Corporate Agents

California Corporate Agents are known to not have any hidden fees or contracts and offer compliance monitoring for your business.They do provide exceptional customer service, making sure that you feel satisfied every step of the way. They also have features such as a tax saving calculator on their website.

Can I change my registered agent?

Yes, you can change your registered agent by going online on the California Secretary of State website, or by sending it by mail or in person. When changing your registered service agent in California there is no fee to do this.

If there is a consent form form your new registered agent, make sure that it is signed by them. This is all down to who you have elected as your new registered agent. It is required for you to have a registered agent in the state of California. Whether you want to hire help as a registered agent, or be your own self registered agent is down to you and your business.

If you do choose to be your own self registered agent, you must be at the legal age of 18 and over, working and available at all times between the hours of 9am – 5pm at your business and have a business address in the state of California, so that it can go on public record. Please bear in mind that if you do choose to be your own self registered agent, you will have to be served in front of your peers and colleagues, when it comes to lawsuits. Whereas, if you hire a California registered based agent, it is handled discreetly, so that your reputation is not damaged.

Our say

When you have to reach that stage of choosing which registered agent you wish to hire, just make sure that you go over all the terms and conditions, so that there are no hidden costs. It is indeed beneficial hiring a registered agent, since they can help you massively, by being held responsible for any lawsuits, all paperwork and taxes. They can also give you the professional advice that is needed.