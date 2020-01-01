The Technological Boons and Conveniences of Aerial Drones

Unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs are not exactly a new thing. They have been widely used since the turn of the century, although its widespread use has only been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just a few years ago as long as they comply with rules and regulations set by the agency.

So far, drones have proven to be useful to a lot of people from different sectors and industries. From rescue and recovery to delivery of goods, UAVs have blessed us in so many ways.

Some of the Most Helpful Functions of Drones

Security

Drones were primarily used by military forces, especially in the aftermath of 9/11. Drones were flown over Afghanistan to retaliate against terrorist forces.

Nowadays, drones are still widely used by the military for peacekeeping efforts and to ensure the security of the general public. It is important to note that not all UAVs used for security are attack drones. Most are used to coordinate security operations.

Search and Rescue

When it comes to public safety and rescue, drones have saved countless lives by providing first responders real-time updates such as bushfires and other calamities.

Some drones have also been rigged with primary first aid kits and two-way communications for life-threatening cases such as heart attacks and accidents.

Surveying and Mapping

Having a drone to send up in the air has to be one of the best things to happen to a land surveyor. Equipped with cameras and scanners, UAVs can reach heights that allow it to survey, scan, and map large areas of land.

Surveillance

A drone can monitor and record movement from certain heights which allows it to see everything that happens in a very large area. This is especially helpful in maintaining peace and order in large public gatherings.

Research

The fields of science and research have also benefited from the use of these flying machines. Drones have helped scientists and researchers observe different scenarios and help them come to conclusions and solutions.

Inspections

Drones have also proven to be quite helpful in inspecting pipelines, wind turbines, power lines, and similar structures. Sending drones out to do these inspections lessens the risk of personal injuries, accidents, and casualties.

Photography and Video

One highly commercial function of drones is taking photos and videos in mid-air. Equip a drone with a decent HD camera and be prepared to be blown out of your mind with breathtaking and fascinating visuals that only they can deliver.

Cargo Delivery

Drones are also used commercially to transport lightweight cargo straight to your doorstep. This utilization of delivery drones are not only safe but also environmentally friendly.

Amazon Prime Air utilizes this technology to bring goods to people’s homes at a faster turnaround time, which effectively helps cut costs. At the rate that things are going today in this pandemic, it would not be a surprise if most deliveries are done by drones in the near future.

With the way technology is advancing and the world is changing, don’t be surprised to find drones functioning in ways we never have imagined.