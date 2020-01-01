Top 5 Reasons New Retirees Prefer Florida Retirement Communities

Introduction

We all look forward to that day in life when we no longer have to go to work. That day comes faster than you think. So it is important to consider all of your options when retirement happens. Where do you want to live? What hobbies do you want to enjoy? Many retirees choose to move south. They prefer to go somewhere where the weather is warm and the people are nice. Texas, California, and Florida are hot spots for retirees. Why would you want to move to Florida in retirement? Consider all these benefits of Florida.

The Weather

Obviously the first reason that anyone would want to go to retirement communities in Florida have the advantage to enjoy amazing weather. Down south the sun shines and there is never any snow. There are many outdoor and indoor activities that seniors can enjoy. They can go to the beach or just for a walk to the park. No matter what the weather is absolutely amazing. However, during hurricane season there is a little risk However, the beautiful weather the other 11 months makes it worth it. And most seniors have another home near their family. So there is always a place to escape to during the risky hurricane month. So if it’s time to retire, head for the warm, sunny and beautiful Florida.

No Taxes

Florida has some real perks for its residents when it comes to taxes. Income taxes are a huge burden for a lot of families in other states. However, this money helps pay for roads, police and other everyday conveniences. But you won’t have to worry about that in Florida. The residents pay no state income tax. So you can forget to do your state taxes this year because you will be retired to Florida!

It’s Safe

One of the many perks of living in Florida is that it is rated as one of the safest places in the United States to live. This is especially important for seniors who may be living on their own. Seniors in the area may not think it is that big of a deal. But the children of the retirees find great peace knowing that their parents are in a safe place. Special retirement communities are all the rage in Florida. In these communities, you can know that your neighbors have an eye out for you. You will be safe with great neighbors and a great living environment.

The Communities

Florida is basically built to be a retirement community. So there are thousands of retirement communities that are specially constructed for retirees. These special communities have special commodities. Such as outdoor lawn care and even in-home medicinal care if it is needed. The benefits of living in these communities are endless. Typically they are reserved for the retiree population. So you won’t have to worry about a young noisy neighbor that is going to be partying till 2 am. These communities also offer special activities for the elderly community as well. So you can find some friends in your age range that enjoy similar activities.

Conclusion

When the time has come and you are looking for a great place to retire consider moving to Florida. Along with the great weather and no state taxes, you will be able to enjoy safe communities geared perfectly for your lifestyle. You will enjoy the extra safety and extra money in your monthly retirement checks. The communities are built specifically for retirees and offer many perks to those in the retirement age range. So go check out one of the many retirement communities in Florida and get on your way to a warm and wonderful retirement.