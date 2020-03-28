Types of Fitness Programs: Which is Right For You?

It’s that time of the year and you’re feeling the need to start your venture for a healthier lifestyle and stick to it for a longer period of time. Here are some of the training programs you can choose from before you intend to sign up for a workout class most suitable for you and your body:

Pilates

If you are looking to improve a balanced flexibility, postural and muscle strength focusing more on spine stability, abdominal muscles, hips and buttocks, pilates are a great stretching set of exercises that require sharp concentration and focus, because your body moves through ranges of motion. There are two types of pilates: mat based and equipment based where movements are slow using abdominal control and proper breathing.

Bootcamp

Some gyms in Leeds offer boot camps that target your entire body to work on cardio, lower body, upper body and core exercises. They tone muscle and maximize fat loss with a combination of running and weights.In many cases, you will be required to perform calisthenics, including pull ups, pushups, crunches, alongside drills and sprints.

Boxing

Is the perfect punch the perfect exercise? Fitness boxing can be an excellent aerobic exercise because not only will you be sculpting your muscles,you’ll be heading a potential burn rate of 13 calories per minute. With that, you’re also releasing all the pent-up stress while building confidence and challenging the mind muscle.

Barre

For the most part conducted in groups, Barre is a type of exercise composed of ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. It is a highly effective body workout with a focus on low-impact/high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for every body.

Calisthenics

A form of fitness which doesn’t depend on anything other than a person’s own body weight and gravity leverage to challenge your fitness levels. There are times when some exercises like chin ups, pull ups and the dips will include handheld tools (bars and rings). If you’re interested in keeping firm shape, you can implement these exercises as part of your strenuous sports programs in addition to boosting your body frame.