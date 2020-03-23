How to check GST registration status

In the GST Regime, businesses whose turnover exceeds Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs 10 lakhs for NE and hill states) are required to register as a normal taxable person. This process of registration is called GST registration.

For certain businesses, registration under GST is mandatory. If the organization carries on business without registering under GST, it will be an offense under GST and heavy penalties will apply.

Step 1 – Visit the Online GST portal.

Step 2 – Go to ‘Services’ > ‘Registration’ > ‘Track Application Status’.

Step 3 – Enter the ARN received by you on submitting GST Registration Application, Also enter the Captcha code and click on SEARCH.

The ARN will have one of the following statuses:

Provisional – This means that application has not been filed yet but Provisional ID has been issued. Pending for Verification – Application has been successfully filed but verification is yet to be completed. Validation against Error – PAN details provided by you does not match with the details provided by the IT Department. You need to resubmit the form. Migrated – The application for migration to GST is successful. Canceled – Registration has been canceled.

You can easily check the status of your Online GST registration with the help of the ARN number.

