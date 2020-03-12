The Easy Lifestyle Changes You Can Do Today That Will Help Fight Climate Change

Having an eco-conscious lifestyle is easier and cheaper than some may have assumed. There are some changes you can make in your daily life that are friendlier to the environment and will help save the planet from the threats of global warming.

Repair What Can Still be Repaired

Not everything that is broken or malfunctioning should be thrown away. One of the best things you can do to yourself and to the environment is to learn how to repair certain things in your household. A hole in a pair of pants, for example, is easy to be sewn with a thread and needle.

However, your smartphone may need a bit more expertise. You can find tutorials on YouTube if you want to find out what is wrong with your gadget on your own. If you’re still clueless, there are services that specialize in iPhone repair in South Jordan to make your device usable again after you have dropped it or make it look new again when its age is starting to show.

According to estimates, the global population generates about 40 million tons of electronic waste every year. Only 12.5% is recycled. The rest is sent to landfills and incinerators where it will release harmful toxins.

Meanwhile, more than 15 million tons of used textile (clothing) are thrown away each year in the United States alone. Among those, only 2.62 million tons are recycled. The rest goes to landfills.

Choosing to repair an item instead of buying a new one will reduce the waste that you generate.

Eat Everything on Your Plate

For many, throwing food away is the best option when there are leftovers. In fact, about one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption is wasted. This is pretty jarring considering that 795 million people around the world do not have access to enough food to live a healthy lifestyle.

What’s more, when you throw out food because it is rotten or you decided you do not want to eat it, you are wasting the resources and energy that went into producing it. In addition, food waste is a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas that is more potent than carbon dioxide.

A solution to this problem is to only buy enough food that you need for the week or month. Before you go grocery shopping, make sure that your refrigerators and cupboards are empty. Eat perishable goods before they go bad.

Say No to Plastic Bags

Bringing a reusable bag to the store to carry your shopping items decreases the amount of disposable plastic that gets used once and then thrown away. A plastic bag takes between 10 to 1,000 years before it decomposes. Instead, use a canvas or any tote bag big enough to carry the stuff you bought.

Go Paperless

In an increasingly digital world, it is easier to go paperless. Paper, although it decomposes, still requires the use of resources (such as trees) and generates waste if not recycled properly.

So, for your weekly meetings, instead of printing the agenda or schedule to be distributed to everyone, send it as an e-mail. Documents, like training materials, can be uploaded to the cloud. This way, you and your employees will have access to it anywhere you may be and you will be able to update it immediately when you need to.

In many ways, if you want to reduce your carbon footprint and the waste you generate, you have to make sacrifices and major lifestyle changes. When making choices, whether you are deciding what food to eat or whether to buy a product, consider how it will impact the planet.