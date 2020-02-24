NON-SURGICAL AND NATURALHAIR GROWTH SOLUTIONS

We lose about 100-150 strands of hair almost every day. When we start to lose more hair than that and the hair starts to thin, that is when it becomes of worry to us. Follicular Extraction Transplant is one of the most popular options to restore the hair which has been lost. However, not everyone wants to opt for surgical options in order to regrow their hair. With technological advancements, non-invasive procedures like PRP Toronto. These natural and non-surgical procedures are increasingly becoming a popular choice. Following are some of the natural ways and some changes you should make which will help you regrow your hair without having to undergo surgical procedures.

Following a healthy diet

Diet plays a key role in not only keeping your hair healthy but also helping it grow. When you consume whole foods which contain the necessary minerals and vitamins, you are providing the hair with much-needed fuel for it to re-grow. A diet for healthy hair should consist of a lot of protein and healthy fats. Visiting your family doctor to find out about your nutrient deficiencies can go along way in helping you regain all your nutrients. Avoid crash dieting, as deprivation can cause temporary hair fall along with other hair concerns.

Always stay hydrated

Drinking water is not only good for your skin but also your hair. It helps you to lose weight. The more water you drink the easier it is to flush out the toxins which hinder the scalp circulation and healthy hair development.

Exercise Regularly

Stress can cause hair to fall. Exercising regularly can help to reduce stress. It keeps the blood circulating to all parts of the body, including the scalp. Including a workout routine into your maintaining a healthy diet is an integral part of the treating stress-related hair loss. Reducing stress can boost circulation naturally.

Change the way you do your hair

There is no denying the fact that tightly tying up your hair in either buns or ponytails or braids can damage your hair over time and also cause your hairline to recede. People who wear cornrows or dreadlocks or often deal with the recession and balding patches due to the perpetual scalp tension. When you are washing your hair or brushing your hair or even combing your hair, ensure that you are gentle with your hair and not constantly tugging at them. Avoid styling your hair, straightening irons, curling wands or hot rollers. These appliances can dry out your hair which in turn would cause damage and breakage. Staying away from treatments which involve hot oil, bleaching or other chemicals, can also help you to regrow your lost hair and even prevent future hair fall.