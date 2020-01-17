National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result of JEE Main 2020 on January 31 for BE/BTech, BArch and BPlan. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main result by entering their login credentials. JEE Main 2020 result will comprise only the scorecard for candidates who appeared in the exam. Candidates must also note that NTA might release JEE Main results one week prior to the release date like the previous years’ January session result.

How to check JEE Main 2020 Result?

Go to the official website of JEE Main – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘JEE Main 2020 results’

On the login page, enter JEE Main application number and password/date of birth

After submitting all details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Cross check and download the result sheet for further reference

JEE Main Tie-Breaking Resolution

In case two or more candidates secure same percentile result, then their ranking will be calculated in the following ways:

Tie breaker for Paper 1 (BE/BTech):

NTA Percentile score in Mathematics

NTA Percentile score in Physics

NTA Percentile score in Chemistry

Candidates having lesser number of negative responses in the paper

The older candidate will be ranked higher

Tie breaker for Paper 2 (BArch):

NTA score in Mathematics

NTA score in Aptitude Test

NTA score in Drawing Test

Candidates having lesser number of negative responses in the paper

Candidates older in age

Tie breaker for Paper 3 (BPlan):

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B.Planning will be resolved in following descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics

NTA score in Aptitude Test

NTA score in Planning Based Questions

Candidates having lesser number of negative responses in the paper

Candidates older in age

JEE Main 2019 Result – Important Points

Since JEE Main exam is held in multiple shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate for all the shifts/sessions. The raw marks will be merged for further evaluation.

For candidates who appeared in both the attempts of JEE Main exam, best of the two NTA scores will be considered.

The ranks secured by candidates shall comprise All India Rank (AIR) and All India category ranks.

No scorecards will be sent to the candidates via email or sms

The result will be compiled based on final answer keys released by the exam conducting authority.

Candidates must note that no provision for re-evaluation/re-checking of the Score will be entertained.

NTA conducted JEE Main 2020 from January 6 to 9 in online mode. The exam was held in two shifts – the morning shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs will be conducted through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) based on JEE Main All India Rank (AIR). To be eligible for admission, candidates should have secured at least 75% marks in their class 12 examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective boards. SC/ST candidates have to secure at least 65% marks in the class 12th examination. BTech aspirants who wish to take admission in IITs in India have to appear in JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020.