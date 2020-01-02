FOTONA LASER FOR TREATING INCONTINENCE

Loss of voluntary control over either urination or defecation process is referred to as incontinence. It is a common health condition which is often a symptom of health and structural changes taking place in the body. In the case of women, urinary incontinence is the most common and it is caused by the weakened pelvic floor muscles which support the bladder and urethra. Vaginal childbirth, trauma, menopause, ageing, genetic birth defect, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease are some of the reasons why the muscles might get damaged. Incontinence Treatment Toronto varies from behavioural therapy to surgery. Recently advancement in technology has made Fotona Laser an increasingly popular choice as it is a non-invasive procedure. Here is all that you need to know about the Fotona Laser treatment.

What is Fotona Laser treatment?

Recent advancements in technology have given rise to innovatory ways to treat urinary incontinence. One of these ways is the Fotona Laser treatment, which is a non-invasive medical laser treatment referred to as IncontiLase. It makes us of a photothermal heating effect which beings more comfort to the patient and also brings about quicker results and faster healing. It is used for treating patients who suffer from mild to moderate urinary incontinence.

How long does the procedure last?

The Fotona Laser treatment is a very short procedure which lasts up to 15 minutes per session. It is usually recommended to undergo 2 sessions to get the best results. As it is a short non-invasive procedure, you can return to your daily routine almost immediately after undergoing the procedure. There is no downtime, discomfort or scarring. The procedure doesn’t involve any incisions or pain. Hence, it is increasingly becoming a popular choice to treat urinary incontinence.

What happens during the procedure?

The procedure lasts for about 15 minutes. To treat the targeted area, a special small attachment is inserted into the vagina. It treats the area with quick and large pulses. Light is emitted which gives rise to a thermal effect which in turn targets the fibroblasts to stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin.

How does the production of collagen help?

The treatment restores the urethral tissues due to the stimulation of collagen which restructures the vestibule, urethral orifice and vaginal walls. The result of the procedure is the increase in vascularization, improved muscle tone of the urethral tissue and vagina. There is also an improvement in the support to the urinary bladder and urethra and strengthening in these areas shows instant improvement in most patients.

Feedback from the patients

Around 94% of patients who have undergone the laser treatment for incontinence have reported a significant reduction in the urine leakage and around 64% have claimed to be fully cured. Though it is a very comfortable procedure, some patients have reported having felt some heat during the process. The procedure is quick and painless and doesn’t require any pre and post-operative precautions. You will also notice results very fast, that is within two treatments.