Bajaj Chetak – Top 5 Things to know

Bajaj is one of the trending and top leaders in the automobiles industry since decades. It started with its highlight Indian scooters that was every automobile lover’s favorite and a choice. Who doesn’t remember those Chetak scooters from the brand that were quite popular in the 2000s, and the kids those times used to drive the scooter with fake actions. Again, after so many years, Bajaj has launched the Chetak model but with advanced and exciting features. Seems exciting?

Here are five things that you should know before considering Bajaj Chetak as your travelling partner.

Trending 5 things to know about Bajaj Chetak

You can simply look for all the five things that have been mentioned below with regards to Bajaj Chetak, the scooter which had stolen all our hearts in 2000s.

Retro touch

Along with all the advanced and the trending features for a scooter and a two-wheeler, Bajaj Chetak has got a retro touch and a style. The single glance at the new upcoming two heeler will fit any requirement and demand that a scooter has. The new electric scooter from the brand completely suits the design. The appearance of the vehicle simply steals the heart of any two-wheeler lover.

The electric power

If you are seeking to buy one of the best electric scooters in the upcoming year then the electric power train feature from Bajaj Chetak has all taken the fame and popularity. This particular feature in the vehicle has been indulged by some of the best minds and technicians from the industry. 4kW is the motor power and can be expected up to 90km in the Eco mode.

Quality

Bajaj and quality goes hand in hand and the brand is being trusted for its quality and performance only. The feathery touch from this premium product does not actually require any particular attention. The switchgear provides a feathery feel, a LED lighting affixed on your vehicle. There are many high quality materials used in the scooter for other accessories such as mirror stalks, digital console, and foot pegs. The vehicle has also got a great metal body that impresses anyone who are looking for the best two wheeler in the market.

Performance

Everything is just perfect and great about the two-wheeler, but then how about the performance? Bajaj Chetak uses the electric motor of 4kW a lithium battery which is non removable. However, as mentioned already, the scooter actually has got two different riding modes, such as Sport and Eco modes that provides different levels of riding and performance speed as according to the Kilometer and in the distance though. However, both these kilometers and the performance will be higher than the mentioned mileage after the ARAI test.

Price

Well, price is just another best benefit of buying this particular vehicle. However, before the launch the product does not actually mention its true price but you can simply take a look on the price after the vehicle gets launched and distributed in the market quite officially.

Conclusion

Well, the scooter has already gained so many appreciation before the launch, you can simply get this particular vehicle from the brand which will be launched in the next year soon.