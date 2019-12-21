Can a US Based Firm Help Me with International Patent Issues?

Did you know that a patent you receive in the United States is not applicable in other countries?

If you want to protect your invention worldwide, you must obtain patents in each country you are looking to get protection from.

But can a US based patent attorney in Phoenix help you obtain international patents?

First, let’s explore what a patent is. A patent is granted to the inventor of an idea by the United State Patents and Trademark Office. A patent grants an inventor the property right to the invention. This gives the inventor exclusive rights to prevent others from making, selling or using the product without permission. However, a patent can be bought, sold or licensed.

However, this is only good for protection in the United States. If you are looking to protect your idea globally, you will need to apply for a patent in each country or through each regional patent office.

Just like in the United States, every country as their own patent law and patent application. Since there are so many different countries that offer their own patent law, you need to choose wisely. You might want to consider only applying for patents in countries that will benefit you.

How Can a Patent Attorney Help Your Patent Internationally?

Keep in mind that patent attorneys in the United States will most likely only practice patent law in the United States. However, some attorneys will be aware of how to obtain patents in other countries.

This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find a patent attorney in the United States that specialize in patents in other countries or are familiar with patent laws in other countries.

It is best to do your research and look for a patent attorney who can handle international patents. If they are unable to do this, they may know someone that can help you, either in the United States or in the country you desire to obtain a patent from.

