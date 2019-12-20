What are Nonsurgical Hair Loss Treatments in Toronto?

In recent years, modern techniques have been implemented to regrow the missing hair from male pattern baldness. New treatments could be a better choice if you haven’t got the results from home remedies and shampoos that you’re looking for. For everyone, tablets and lotions don’t work.

If you are considering getting a hair transplant, it will not end up your hair falling or hair thinning. You have to take multiple procedures to get a full head of hair back. Thus, it will cost a bundle and cannot stop your moving hair.

So what’s new and what can you anticipate?

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

To produce PRP, your doctor will take your blood, separate it away from the other cells, and injects the platelets back into your blood (the plasma). Platelets have hundreds of specialized proteins which are also known as growth factors support healing. Because PRP is infused with much more platelets than normal blood, it helps to treat tendon tears, wounds, and pain from arthritis. Nowadays, PRP PRP Therapy Toronto is widely used in treating hair loss. Surgeons inject PRP into the scalp directly to create or encourage new hair follicles through the growth factors.

Your surgeon can decide how many therapies you need. After the PRP therapy, your hair will look thicker and fuller in a few months. A recent study on PRP treatment revealed that a large majority of individuals were happy with the results and said they improved their hair. You may require getting a booster treatment six months later following the procedure if hair growth begins to slow.

Usually, there are no side effects of PRP therapy, some feel a little numbness and pain after the procedure. But, it cures on its own.

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)

We are not sure how this treatment works but are considered very effective hair loss treatment. It promotes the growth of more hair follicles, speeds up cell reproduction and improves cell function. Low-level lasers usually do not hurt or burn the skin tissues. It boosts the blood circulation, brings nutrients and energy in your scalp that your hair requires to grow.

You can either get this treatment done from a professional dermatologist or do it on your own at your home by using a laser headband, comb, or a small helmet that fits under a baseball cap. Home treatments are most common in people. If you do it at your home, make sure to do it three times a week for about 15 minutes.