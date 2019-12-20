All You Need To Know About Erbium Laser Skin Resurfacing

The large proportion of the world population suffers from several irregularities on the face, but a few of them actually go ahead and treat their skin issues. Now, there is a question in your mind that why others don’t bother their skin issues and going for skin treatments. The simple answer is that high costs, the time needed for recovery, pain and potential complications. Technology advancement has led to the development of laser treatments that can treat several typical disorders of the skin including acne scars, injury scars, burn marks, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.

Erbium laser resurfacing is one of the popular techniques for removing undesirable facial characteristics. Erbium laser skin resurfacing is an excellent treatment for those who want to enhance their look significantly. It helps to remove thin lines with less pressure with rare side effects and the fastest recovery.

How does this therapy work?

Erbium laser therapy specifically flattens the epidermis (the outermost layer of the skin to expose a cleaner and youthful appearance of the underlying skin. The treatment also stimulates collagen to facilitate further skin tightening. It is usually performed with the use of a local anesthetic (a mild sedative). The laser generates small, ‘ microthermal ‘ areas deep into your skin and fixes your skin by pushing the old damaged skin by the laser and substituting it with a new skin.

What issues can be treated with Erbium laser resurfacing?

Many skin issues can be treated with Erbium laser therapy as follows:

Certain cases of Melasma

Skin Texture and Tone

Sun Damage and Fine Wrinkles

Aging signs on the face, chest, neck, and hands plus the arms, back, and legs

Fine lines around the eye and on the eyelids

Certain kinds of surgical scars and acne scarring

Precancerous lesions (where sun-damaged skin is replaced with new skin)

Is Erbium Laser Skin Treatment Safe?

Erbium laser skin treatment effectively removes fine lines and wrinkles with faster healing time. It has fewer side effects which make it highly powerful therapy. People who get this treatment done will get more pink or red skin after the procedure. Only there is one side effect: mild swelling which goes on its own. Erbium laser skin resurfacing has been found to be safe and efficient in the treatment of fine lines and mild wrinkles according to Health Canada.