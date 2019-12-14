All about PRP Injections That You Should Need To Know

We talk a lot about PRP Injections in many blog posts because it is a famous PRP Hair Restoration Toronto treatment and is used in many other medical problems, including soft tissue and wound healing. You may use Platelet Rich Plasma Injections when you feel any discomfort, inflammation or injuries. PRP treatments work through the delivery of natural protein, cytokines, stem cells and other bioactive growth factors to damaged areas.

When Did PRP start?

In the early 1990s, doctors started incorporating various doses of prolotherapy injections for dentistry, cosmetic surgeries, periodontal surgeries, and skin grafting procedures. However, from the early 2000s onward, in PRP prolotherapy the patient’s blood platelets and growth factors are used. Then the use of PRP expanded into orthopedic treatments that include weakened tissue fibers and chronic pain, reducing joint degradation.

Where the PRP Injections are Most Often Used?

A torn ligament

Tendonitis

Sacroiliac problems

Sciatica/sciatic nerve pain

A bulging or herniated disc

Arthritis or osteoarthritis, especially those with degenerative knee cartilage

loss of balance, Instability, stiffness, and loss of flexibility/range of motion

Sports injuries: e.g. plantar fasciitis in runners, tennis elbow, or general injuries affecting the rotator cuff, etc

Hand injuries that are usually found in the age group of middle-aged people and youngsters e.g. Skier’s or Gamekeepers thumb, carpal tunnel syndrome and “Texting thumb”

Chronic pain in any vulnerable area like the lower back, knees, neck, or shoulders

A few factors about PRP that you need to know