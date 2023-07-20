Vitamin C and Kidney Stones: The Complicated Relationship

Kidney stones, a painful condition affecting millions of people worldwide, are formed by the crystallization of minerals and salts in the urine. While dietary factors play a crucial role in the formation of kidney stones, the relationship between vitamin C and kidney stones is a complicated one. Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, is known for its numerous health benefits. However, several studies have suggested that high doses of vitamin C may increase the risk of kidney stone formation. This has led to conflicting advice about the use of vitamin C supplements for people prone to kidney stones.

When life gives lemons… kidney stones?

Have you ever heard the saying, When life gives you lemons, make lemonade? Well, what if life gives you kidney stones instead? It’s not exactly the same, but it’s still a situation where you might be wondering what to do next. One thing that often comes up in discussions about kidney stones is the role of vitamin C. some people believe that vitamin C can cause kidney stones, while others swear by its ability to prevent them. so, Does vitamin C cause kidney stones? The answer is a bit complicated, as it depends on a number of factors including dosage, form, and individual health history.

Vitamin C: Friend or Foe?