Holmium Laser Lithotripsy: What to Expect During and After the Procedure

Holmium laser lithotripsy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a laser to disintegrate kidney stones, making it easier for them to pass through the urinary tract. This procedure is often used to treat larger or more complex kidney stones that cannot be passed naturally. If you are scheduled to undergo holmium laser lithotripsy, it is important to understand what to expect during and after the procedure.

During the procedure, the urologist will use a small flexible scope called a ureteroscope to access the kidney stones. The holmium laser will then be used to break up the stones into small fragments, which can be easily passed out of the body. This procedure is typically performed under general anesthesia, which means you will be asleep during the entire procedure.

Say goodbye to the excruciating pain caused by kidney stones with the help of holmium laser lithotripsy. This innovative procedure uses a powerful laser that pulverizes kidney stones into dust, making it easier for your body to pass them through your urine. Unlike traditional methods that involve invasive surgery, this procedure is minimally invasive and does not require any incisions or stitches.

Holmium laser lithotripsy is a cutting-edge procedure that uses laser technology to disintegrate kidney stones, making them easier to pass through the urinary tract.

Holmium Laser Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that employs the use of lasers to disintegrate kidney stones. When preparing for this procedure, one thing you shouldn’t forget is the power of positive thinking. It’s easy to slip into a negative mindset, especially when you’re faced with something as daunting as surgery. But remember that you’re stronger than you think.