How To Help Your Child Cope With Tooth Pain

Occasional children toothache is normal, but it can be a sign of a dental problem. If the pain is sharp and persistent, your child should be evaluated by a dentist as soon as possible.

1. Ice

If your child has a toothache, it might help to give them a cold compress. This is easy to do and can help reduce pain by reducing blood flow to the area. Simply wrap ice in a cloth or towel and hold it against the outside of your child’s cheek for 15 minutes.

Salt water can also be used to kill bacteria that might be causing the toothache. To make a salt solution, mix a teaspoon of table salt with an eight-ounce glass of warm water. Have your child rinse with it for 30 seconds and spit it out. This can be done multiple times a day to help alleviate the pain from a toothache.

Clove oil is another common home remedy for toothaches because it contains eugenol, which acts as an antibacterial and as a pain reliever. If your child will allow it, you can apply clove oil to the painful area with a cotton swab.

2. Hydrogen Peroxide

If your child is battling a toothache, he or she may be experiencing bacterial plaque, inflammation and even periodontitis. Using hydrogen peroxide to rinse the mouth reduces bacteria and can prevent these problems.

Dilute food grade peroxide in water to a concentration of 3%. Have your child swish the solution in their mouth and spit it out. Repeat this several times a day and after meals.

Adding clove oil to this solution can reduce the throbbing sensation. Clove oil is known to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Dab a small amount of this on a cotton ball and apply to the aching tooth.

It is important to never ignore tooth pain in your child, even if they appear at ease. A toothache can indicate an infection, loose tooth, or impacted food particles and you should call your dentist for a dental procedure or medication. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen can also relieve your kid’s pain, but you should only use these medications after carefully reading the recommended dosages for their age and weight.

3. Peppermint

One of the best natural home remedies for tooth pain is peppermint. The menthol in this plant is cooling, soothing, antibacterial and gently anesthetic. To use this plant, make a rinse by swirling lukewarm water with salt in the mouth for a few seconds and spitting it out. This will relieve swelling, ease congestion and prevent infection.

Clove oil also has anesthetic properties. It works by blocking the production of leukotrienes, which are responsible for causing inflammation in the body. You can apply clove oil to the affected area using a cotton ball or soaked thyme oil on a small piece of cloth.

Other essential oils that can help with a toothache include cinnamon oil, tea tree oil and lavender oil. All of these oils have antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties and have a mild anesthetic quality. All of these oils should be used with care as they are concentrated and need to be diluted.

4. Pressure Points

Pressure points are areas on the body that, when touched, can release tension and relieve pain. This ancient alternative healing technique involves applying a steady, firm pressure to these specific spots in order to stimulate blood flow and encourage relaxation. There are numerous pressure point locations throughout the body, but the most common for tooth pain are located on the hand, according to Healthline. The acupuncture expert at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital explains how to locate and press these special points, called “trigger points” on the fingers and thumb. They can be targeted by using the finger, the knuckle or even one of the thumbs to apply pressure.

If your child complains of a toothache, ask them to rinse with warm salt water and brush their teeth gently to avoid irritation. Do not rub aspirin or other painkillers directly on the gums because they can cause burns and aggravate the problem. If your child’s tooth pain does not subside, make an appointment with a dentist right away.