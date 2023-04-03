Top CNC Routers Series For Commercial Purposes

There are at least five recognized cnc routers for sale and every business should take their full benefits. The following are some of the routers.

Cobra Elite Series

The Cobra Elite CNC Router is a perfect mix of precision engineering, industrial performance and unbeatable value. Proudly built in the USA, the Cobra Elite CNC routers for sale come standard with features that are found in more expensive CNC routers.

Among the many features that comes standard on the Cobra Elite are a 12 HP HSD spindle, heavy, all-steel frame that ensures rigidity and durability, steel gantry and gantry support, Brushless digital AC servo drive system, 25 MM precision rails and bearings, High precision planetary gearboxes, 1500 IPM cut speed and 2500 IPM rapid traverse speed.

Panther Series

The Panther is one of the best-in-class cnc routers for sale that give you the power, precision, and speed to do full production work.

The Panther is constructed with a welded steel frame, steel gantry and steel gantry supports. It comes standard with Yaskawa SmartCore Controller, Yaskawa AC servos with absolute encoders, high precision planetary gearboxes, 25 MM bearings and is rated at 1,000 IPM cut speed and 2,000 IPM rapid traverse speed.

The Panther’s cutting head is upgradable to an Automatic Tool Change (ATC) spindle for quicker tool changes, increased cycle times and boost in production times.

The Panther open design gives the operator unrestricted access from multiple sides of the router. Each Panther comes with a control PC that runs Windows 10 PRO and has a 19” LED monitor.

Stinger Series

The stinger series are further categorized into I, II, and III. The Stinger I NCN router

is the most robust benchtop CNC router in the market. The Stinger II line of CNC Routers is ideal for small shops looking to save space while trying to get all the machines they can for their money. The Stinger II comes in two very ideal sizes; a 3’ x 4’ and a 4’ x 4’.

The Stinger II is constructed with a welded steel frame, steel gantry and steel gantry supports, brushless servos, and high precision planetary gearboxes.

The Stinger III CNC is an Industrial Grade CNC Router that comes in a 4’x 8′ size which opens multiple avenues for your shop. The Stinger III is constructed with a welded steel frame, steel gantry and steel gantry supports, brushless servos, and high precision planetary gearboxes.

Signpro Series

The Cobra SignPro is one of the heavy-duty cnc routers for sale that can handle CNC Machining, Knife Cutting and Digital Finishing. The Cobra SignPro is designed with versatility and performance in mind, giving its users the ability to cut acrylic, aluminum, foam, ACM, plastics, composites, brass, wood, and much more.

Panther SignPro is built specifically for Signmakers who are looking for a robust yet affordable CNC router that can handle CNC Machining, Knife Cutting and Digital Finishing. The Panther SignPro is designed to cut acrylic, aluminum, foam, ACM, plastics, composites, brass, wood, and much more.