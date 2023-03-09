Why choose Airtel Payments Bank for SBPDCL Bill Payment? Read on!

Airtel Payments Bank is a digital bank that allows its customers to make payments effortlessly. Similarly, it allows you to pay your SBPDCL bill online in a few minutes. In this article, let us discuss why you should choose Airtel Payments Bank for SBPDCL bill payment and skip the traditional method where you had to stand in long queues and invest so much time. Are you ready? Let’s begin!

Benefits of choosing Airtel Payments Bank for SBPDCL Bill Payment

Quick and easy process: Airtel Payments Bank offers a quick and easy process for SBPDCL bill payment. You don’t need to visit the bank or the SBPDCL office to pay your bill. You can do it from anywhere and at any time with just a few clicks on your smartphone, in a few seconds only. Moreover, you can also avail the benefits of the Airtel Payments Bank WhatsApp feature and make payments without any hassle. Cashback and discounts: With Airtel Payments Bank, you can save a lot. Every time you make a payment using the platform, it offers cashback and major discounts from time to time. These discounts and cashback offers make Airtel Payments Bank a cost-effective option for bill payments. You can check for available offers on the official website of the digital bank under the offers section. Flexibility of Payment: The digital bank offers flexibility in payment options. You can pay your SBPDCL bill using different payment methods like UPI, debit card, credit card, net banking, and Airtel Payments Bank wallet. You get all the flexibility to choose any payment method that is convenient for you. Secure Transaction: With Airtel Payments Bank, your personal details and payment details remain safe and secure. Moreover, it also ensures safe transactions and keeps you posted about the status of your payment. Never miss out on your bill payment: Late bill payment leads to additional penalty fees, and this can happen to anyone. You often forget the due date; therefore, Airtel Payments Bank keeps sending reminders. Moreover, Airtel Payments Bank allows you to schedule your bill payment, which means you can set a specific date and time for the payment. This feature is helpful when you don’t want to miss the due date of your bill.

How to pay SBPDCL Bill online via Airtel Payments Bank?

Now that you know the benefits of paying your bill via Airtel Payments Bank, let us quickly take you through the steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Airtel Payments Bank and navigate to the electricity bill section.

Step 2: Now, on that page, select your state and then select your biller like South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd., in this case.

Step 3: After that, enter your customer number and click on “Fetch Bill”.

tep 4: Click on “Pay Now”.

Step 5: Once you do that, login securely with your registered mobile number and mPIN.

Step 6: At last, select payment mode, complete payment and you’re done.