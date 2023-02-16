Here’s How You Can Get Paid Regularly with Refer and Earn Apps

It is always a good idea to have a second source of income. You can use it to plan your dream vacation, renovate your home or even pay off an existing loan. Using a refer and earn app to get paid regularly is a great way to have an additional income source. You can use it from the comfort of your home or even when you are travelling! Here is all you need to know about how to use such an app and what kinds of benefits you can get from it.

How to use a refer and earn app?

One of the best referral apps to make money is IDFC FIRST Bank MyFIRST Partner App. It allows you to earn by simply referring personal loans from the IDFC FIRST Bank. You can easily understand how the app helps generate income if you know how referral financial intermediaries like insurance agents work.

You must spread awareness about the different personal loan products that the bank offers. When you find someone seeking a personal loan, you can help them apply for it through these easy steps:

Collect all the needed documents (like identity and address proofs) from the borrower

Download the IDFC FIRST Bank MyFIRST Partner App

Upload your photograph

Upload the necessary documents and personal details of the borrower

Enter your bank account details to get payouts

Verify the OTP to complete the registration process

Thus, you can become a loan partner of IDFC FIRST Bank through a paperless online method. Right after being registered on the refer and earn money app, you can start generating leads. With every successful loan disbursal, you can enjoy a good payout. All you need to do is put in strategic efforts for a few hours every day.

Benefits of using a refer and earn app

You can avail the following benefits by using the IDFC FIRST Bank MyFIRST Partner App:

Earn high referral money: You can receive 1.5% of the loan amount that has been sanctioned to your referral. If you perform consistently, you can get the opportunity to earn over ₹50,000 monthly.

Lenient eligibility and easy onboarding: You can register for free on the refer and earn app. For that, you simply need to be an Indian resident above 18 years of age and hold an account at any Indian Bank. This makes the referral program convenient for real estate agents and finance professionals to earn money online.

Attractive rewards: Besides the regular payouts, you can also enjoy great rewards for exceptional performance at the branch or zonal, regional, and national levels. These rewards include gadgets, cash prizes and more!

Weekly payout: You can get weekly income from the refer and earn money app. This is the top advantage of the referral program. The money will be disbursed directly to your bank account hassle-free.

Go ahead and download the IDFC FIRST Bank MyFIRST Partner App today to earn money online without investments! You can also encourage your peers to get the app and enjoy its multiple benefits.