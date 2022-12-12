MCA vs M.Sc.IT: Which One Should You Choose?

MCA (Masters of Computer Applications) and M. Sc (Masters of Science IT) are popular courses that promise a lucrative career in the IT sector. There is immense enthusiasm and co-existing confusion. Many students find it challenging to choose between M.Sc. IT and an MCA. So, before opting for a course in the IT field, you must understand the aspects and future opportunities related to it. It allows you to make informed decisions.

Let’s find out more about MCA and M.Sc. IT and which one is better to pursue.

M.Sc. IT vs MCA

M.Sc. IT is a two-year postgraduate course that helps students gain in-depth knowledge about software development, networking, testing, and IT research in industry labs and academia. The course is pursued after BSc and offers many job opportunities in the IT sector.

On the other hand, is a three-year postgraduate degree in computer science that equips students with the required knowledge of computer applications.

The table below shows the difference between MCA and M.Sc. IT, which is as follows:

Parameter Masters of Science (IT) Masters of Computer Application M.Sc vs MCA: Programme Objective M.Sc. IT is designed to impart proficiency in the theory of information technology, its research aspects and its application. The course aims to prepare students for the IT industry along with research programmes. MCA is designed to impart software skills to students and strengthen them in computer applications. The programme aims to create a pool of skilled professionals for the corporate IT sector M.Sc vs MCA: Level Postgraduate Postgraduate M.Sc vs MCA: Eligibility Candidate must have graduated with 50% marks from a recognised university Candidate must have graduated with a BCA degree or equivalent M.Sc vs MCA: Duration Two years Three years M.Sc vs MCA: Stream Information Technology Computer Science M.Sc vs MCA: Admission Based on the candidate’s score in the relevant entrance exam Based on the candidate’s score in the relevant entrance exam M.Sc vs MCA: Average fees The course fee for M.Sc. IT varies with colleges. However, government colleges offer more affordable M.Sc courses than private colleges. The M.Sc. IT course fee usually ranges between INR 2-4 lakhs. The course fee for MCA is usually higher than for M.Sc as the MCA course duration is longer. The MCA course fee usually ranges between INR 2 -5 lakhs. MCA vs M.Sc. IT Salary INR 4-10 lakhs INR 5-10 lakhs M.Sc vs MCA: Career Prospects After completing M.Sc. IT students can pursue a career in the IT field as a Software Engineer, Security Expert, IT Consultant, Web Developer, etc. After completing an MCA course, students can pursue a career in the specialisation. Some of the job profiles after MCA are Software Developer, Business Analyst, Troubleshooter, etc.

MCA vs M.Sc. IT: Syllabus

The MCA course curriculum focuses on IT skills, programming languages and other related concepts in the first five semesters. The MCA syllabus for the sixth semester comprises industrial training, internships and projects.

The M.Sc. IT curriculum focuses on the theoretical and practical knowledge of the IT industry and aims to upskill students in industry research. With some of the course subjects similar to MCA, M.Sc. IT students are required to submit their thesis and projects in the last semester.

Subjects of MCA vs M.Sc. IT

MCA subjects may vary with colleges, but some of the common subjects are as follows:

Database Management Systems

Unix and Shell Programming

Software Engineering & TQM

Computer Programming with C

Discrete Mathematical Structure

Operation Research & Optimization Techniques

Numerical and Scientific Computing

Distributed Systems

Advanced Database Management Systems

Operational Research

Software Project Management

Organisational Behaviour

Multimedia Technologies

Advanced Computer Architecture

M.Sc. IT subjects are as follows:

Fundamentals of IT & Programming

Software Engineering

Operating System

Data & File Structures

Object-Oriented Programming

Database Management System (DBMS)

Web Technologies

Data warehousing and Data mining (Elective)

Network Security (Elective)

Open-Source System (Elective)

Analysis and Design of Algorithms

Data Communication and Networking

Cyber Security

Software Architecture (Elective)

Managing Big Data (Elective)

Project

What Kind of Job Will I Get after an M.Sc vs MCA?

MCA is offered in various specialisations and allows you to pursue the degree in a combination of subjects. Depending on your choice of specialisation, you may get any of the following jobs.

Business Analyst

Software Developer

App Developer

Database Engineer

Technical Writer

Ethical Hacker

Manual Tester

Social Media Handler

Hardware Engineer

Troubleshooter

Completing M.Sc. IT degree offers the following job profiles. Again, choosing a job profile depends on your field of interest.

Software Engineer

Computer Programmer

Systems Support Administrator

IT Consultant

Web Developer

Network Administrator

Security Expert

Project Manager

Tracker

Interface Engineer

Java Developer

Which One is Better: MCA or M.Sc. IT?

MCA and M.Sc. IT provide a plethora of job opportunities in the sector with high salary packages in companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini, etc.

While MCA is a specialised course in computer applications, M.Sc. IT provides extensive knowledge of Information Technology. So, MCA is an excellent choice if you wish to pursue a career in the corporate IT sector. But if you are looking for a career in research or teaching in the IT field, then M.Sc. IT is a suitable choice.

Considering the costs of the course, the MCA fee is higher than M.Sc. Moreover, the MCA curriculum also includes management which is not the case with M.Sc. IT.

Thus, there is no definite answer to which course is better as the choice ultimately depends on your interest, career choice, and eligibility.

Conclusion

MCA and M.Sc. IT courses have recently gained popularity due to the expanding IT sector in India and abroad. So, if you are planning to pursue MCA or M.Sc. IT, you must also check the top colleges offering the courses. In this regard, signing up with Sunstone can be an easy way.

Sunstone is a leading education service provider offering dedicated training sessions in 50+ campuses across 30 cities. It also offers 100% job assistance and skill-development programmes. Nearly 1000 companies hire from Sunstone’s pool of talents, and the students are guaranteed at least 50 interviews.