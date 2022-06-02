7 Top Benefits Of Cremation

Cremation is the process of disposing of human remains by burning and is becoming a popular procedure in today’s society. More people choose cremation over other burial types, and it is hard not to see why. Research has shown that over half of the US citizens prefer cremation, showing the people’s attitude towards this procedure.

Most people pick cremation to lower the costs, but it also has other benefits. Kindly give us a call for cremation Seattle. Below we discuss the advantages of cremation.

It Does Not Need a Casket

Cremation is different from traditional burials in that it does not need a headstone or casket, which makes it a cost-effective option. Limiting natural materials like stone and wood required to make a casket eventually saves you massive amounts.

Reliance on other options besides wood is also beneficial to the environment.

It Does Not Need Earth Space

A burial requires a cemetery or mausoleum space, but it also requires a casket. Most cemeteries have a limited space today, making cremation the better option. Scattering remains rid of cemetery costs, lessening the environmental impact.

Disposing of the remains at sea is also beneficial to the environment. However, you must follow EPA guidelines before scattering these ashes in public.

It Is Cheap

The typical burial costs over $10000, explaining why many Americans switch to cremation. The cremation cost is much cheaper than traditional burials, with most ranging between $2000 and $4000.

Direct cremations mean the funeral can occur later and is an excellent option.

It Is Time Efficient

The funeral arrangement is overwhelming to already grieving families, explaining why people are turning to cremation. This period is more challenging since these families are coping with the loss of their loved ones.

Planning a pre-cremation is an excellent way to relieve your family of pressure when you are gone. Cremations are faster than other burials, and they save a lot of time and effort.

It Is Environmental-Friendly

You will be shocked to find out the effects regular burials have on our environment since chemicals are used when embalming. These chemicals can maneuver into the soil, damaging the environment.

The cemetery management can also continue needing water and land, increasing the environment’s value. Caskets are also made using wood, standing in over 5 million forest acres annually.

It Saves Cemetery Space

Cemetery burials require many lands, and people hate being buried in crowded cemeteries. Cremation is the best option since it does not need much space. Its ashes are also portable, making transportation easy after death.

This feature is essential, especially if your family moves frequently.

It Entails Creative Ceremonies

It is possible to hold an event differently, and most people hate following basic traditions. Cremations allow your family to try new ceremonies to give you the perfect sendoff.

Final Thoughts

The cremation process is becoming increasingly popular due to its benefits to the environment. It does not take up much space and is much cheaper. Check out cremation Seattle for more details.