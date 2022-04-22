Home Painting Designs – Easy Ways to Elevate your Home Decor

If you want to give that the x-factor to your home decor, consider giving it a great paint job. Whether you want to elevate the look of the walls, the ceiling, or the floors, a fabulous paint job can always do the task. Also, there are various benefits of painting your home. You can explore various colour options to create the perfect home interiors. Depending on your mood, you can choose any colour or a combination of colours to make the interiors aesthetically appealing and create a home design that reflects your personality. However, choosing only the colour is not sufficient. You should choose a home painting design as well to give your home interiors more character. If you are not aware of great house painting designs and colours , here are a few DIY tips that you can consider:

01 of 05 Stripes

Stripes are one of the most popular home painting designs . They have a timeless appeal and you can find them in both modern and traditional homes. When properly created, stripes can give your bedroom an elegant and sophisticated feel. If you want a bold appearance, choose contrasting and larger stripes. However, if you want to create a more serene atmosphere in your bedroom, opt for neutral muted colours. Also, the type of stripe you choose will have a huge impact. While vertical stripes will create the illusion of a taller space, horizontal stripes will make the room appear wider. Also, irrespective of the colours you choose for the stripes, you must always mark them out. It will help to add more character to the room.

02 of 05 Use sponges for painting

You must have heard of painting with sponges. This is a very popular technique used by experts to give the interior design a more appealing look. Depending on your preferences, you can either buy a sponge roller for this purpose or paint with just an ordinary sponge. Both will have a similar impact. If you are using an ordinary sponge, just dab it on the wall for creating a textured painting design. This process can take less time if you use a roller.

You can be as creative as you want when painting your home interiors. You can either choose similar colours or contrasting colours depending on the home design you want. Just ensure that the colours complement each other and enhance the aesthetic beauty of the entire home.

03 of 05 Apply colour wash

If you want your wall designing painting to appear appealing, apply colour wash. This is one of the most popular techniques used by homeowners to elevate the look of the walls. Using this home painting design , you can add more personality and depth to the walls of your home. Use dissimilar colours for the base coat and the glaze to create an interesting look. Besides adding more textures to the home interiors, you can create a time-weathered feel in your traditional home. People with very little experience in painting can consider opting for this home painting technique because it is very easy compared to most techniques.

04 of 05 Consider polka dots

Do you feel that your home interiors are appearing boring and dull? Spruce them up with polka dots, one of the easiest ways to decorate homes. This DIY painting technique can be used anywhere to add more charm and personality to the space. You can use them to create a very fun and vibrant setup. They have a timeless appeal and can be used in both modern and traditional homes. Depending on your preferences, you can choose any house painting design and colour, and spacing when creating the dots. Hence, you can give your home decor a muted and serene atmosphere or a bold and vibrant design depending on your choice and preference. Even if you make simple white polka dots on your dull wall, it will appear interesting.

05 of 05 Apply metallic paint