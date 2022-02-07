5 Historical Monuments You Must Visit in Delhi

The capital of India has seen the evolution of history stretching back centuries. Those who like to appreciate the past and wouldn’t mind booking an Ahmedabad to Delhi flight just so they could do that during their time of vacation have certainly stood behind that fact. For many citizens, there is only so much time that they can give to their routines before it takes a toll. This might explain the huge attraction towards wonders created by mankind to let the people feel what it has accomplished.

Delhi is a hub for that sort of activity. Its rich history has left behind many major landmarks that are being preserved to this day. The civilization can only create a better future by looking back on its history, which is the role those monuments serve for future generations. Even so, there are a few that have a higher significance than others. So, if you're short on time for your vacation, you can easily get the most of it by checking out the following 5 historical monuments.

1. India Gate

Now, many would recognize this from the Republic Day Parade. The India Gate is a memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War between 1914 to 1919. It is made of sandstone and was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, who was also the principal planner for much of New Delhi. Since then, it has evolved as a sight of great significance as many military shows and funerals of the fallen braves have been held here. Located on the Eastern end of Rajpath, this site is filled with various government buildings and a huge market that you can visit for a bit of shipping before your return.

2. Qutub Minar

First starting construction under Qutb-ud-din Aibak in 1199, the Qutub Minar wouldn’t gain its true form until 1220 when his son-in-law Iltutmish completed it. This 74-meter monument is made of sandstone and marble, presenting a spellbinding sight even from afar. No wonder it is a UNESCO World Heritage site. If you want, you can take some relaxing time roaming the serene gardens that surround the minaret.

3. Humayun’s Tomb

Another UNESCO World Heritage site, this tomb was commissioned to be built by the late emperor’s wife, Hamida Banu in 1526. This vast monument houses all the designs of classic Mughal architecture. Built from red sandstone that has aged beautifully with passing centuries, this tomb is surrounded by gardens that include channels of flowing water and walkways, replicating the same essence of paradise as described in the Quran.

4. Jama Masjid

Speaking of Mughal architecture, the Jama Masjid is another great example. This is the largest mosque in India, having a capacity to hold more than 25,000 devotees. It was constructed in 1656 under the orders of Shah Jahan and faces the holy city of Mecca. The red sandstone and marble feel pleasant to touch, which you would be doing with bare feet as all visitors are asked to dress modestly and no footwear is allowed inside the main gate.

5. Red Fort

Saving the best for last, the Red Fort is just 1 Km. away from Jama Masjid. This monument served as the Mughal's royal residency for nearly 200 years after its construction in 1638. Containing a museum, a vast garden, imperial apartments, and a public hall, this has been the site of many events that have shaped India's history. And it shows in every piece of red sandstone on its walls.

Having said that, it is kind of wonderful to observe the way our buildings have changed shape with the times.