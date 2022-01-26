Factors To Consider When Buying Financial Artwork

Displaying art in the workplace comes with a wide range of benefits. However, developing an art collection for a financial institution can be challenging because the choices can be overwhelming. You should do your due diligence or work with an experienced art consultant, like Great American Art. Our consultant will help you navigate the artworks that work best for your institution and within your budget. Here are some tips to guide you when choosing your financial artwork.

Showing Off Your Brand and Personality

We can all agree that clients and visitors judge a business based on the workplace. This is the same case for financial institutions. Your institution needs to express strength, safety, and stability. Together with the design of your office space, you can use an art collection to make a statement about the kind of financial institution you are. You can use it to show how innovative you are and how sustainability matters to you. With strategic use of brand colors, these values will help elevate your brand and gain a competitive advantage in your field.

Location

It is important to identify the best place to put your financial artwork. You can choose to place it in the areas your customers and visitors frequent most. For instance, reception areas and entrance lobbies are the faces of your company. They create the first impression of your institution. You can work with your consultant to ensure that the art in these areas makes a statement about your brand.

Color

When buying art for a financial institution, always consider all the style and color plans of the fixtures and furnishings in the building. Color and style have a significant on the institution’s appearance and the employees’ wellbeing. For instance, the brown shade in your artwork makes employees comfortable and helps them focus on their work. After all, in the finance industry, productivity is key.

Budget

When including artwork in your office, you do not have to set aside a huge budget. Focus on working with your staff to set up a reasonable budget for some artwork that will be the focal point of your financial institution.

Choosing the Right Art Company a Financial Institution

Many artwork companies advertise their services and choosing the right one can be overwhelming. However, looking for an artist with extensive experience in managing similar projects will help you narrow down your search. You can look at their history, how they handle financial artwork, and the skills they bring to the table. The artist will also strive to build a good relationship with your institution and walk the extra yard to exceed your expectations and make your company stand out.

The Bottom Line

Whether you run a local credit union, nationwide bank, or investment company, Great American Art will help you unlock the benefits of financial artwork. Art is an ideal way to express brand identity while reflecting the values and promises of a financial institution. It can also transform your workplace into an environment where employees can work with minimal stress and anxiety.