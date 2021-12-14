The best Hatchback cars under 10 Lakhs

Hatchback cars are generally sporty-looking cars that have more room inside them so they can fit more passengers, but also have a good look on the outside. Hatchbacks are some of the best-selling cars that you can buy for less than 10 lakhs in India.

If you are looking for some good examples of hatchback cars under 10 lakhs, you have come to the right place.

List of best Hatchback cars under 10 Lakhs

Maruti Swift:

The price of this car ranges from Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 5,20,000 which falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. This car is a 5-seater and has a fuel tank capacity of 45 liters. The boot space of the Maruti Swift is about 252-liters which means you won’t have to worry about putting all your shopping bags in the back seat just because you don’t want them to take up space in the boot.

Maruti Baleno: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 4,25,000 to Rs. 7,29,000 which again falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. This car has a boot space of 315 liters and 5 seats inside it so you can fit in all your friends. The fuel tank capacity is also good because it can hold 50 liters of petrol.

Hyundai i20: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 4,61,000 to Rs. 8,52,000 which is slightly more than your budget and so you might want to think before buying it but the price difference isn’t much and this car does have a lot of great features in it which you might want. The capacity of the boot is 323 liters and there are 5 seats inside it too. This car has a fuel tank capacity of 52 liters.

Tata Altroz: This car also fits within your budget range and its price ranges from Rs. 3,25,000 to Rs. 6,24,000 . The boot space of this car is 270 liters and it can fit 5 passengers inside the cabin itself. Tata has designed this car very well because it looks sporty on the outside but still fits in all your shopping bags without you having to worry about them taking up too much room. This car’s

Tata Altroz: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 5,24,000 to Rs. 7,89,000 but still falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR . It is a comfortable option for you because it has 6 seats inside the cabin and the boot space is also good at 280-liters. The fuel tank capacity of this car is about 54 liters which means you will not have to stop for fuel too often before reaching home!

Maruti Celerio: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 4,29,000 to Rs. 8,13,500 which definitely falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. If you are looking for a spacious car then this is the one for you. The boot space of this car is 280-liters and can comfortably fit 5 passengers inside it as well. The fuel tank capacity of the Maruti Celerio is 48 liters which means you won’t have to stop for fuel too often either!

Maruti Wagon R: This car has a low price range from Rs. 3,43,000 to Rs. 7,09,000 so it falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. There are 4 seats in the cabin and the boot space of this car is also good at 200 liters. If you do most of your traveling alone then this might be a good option for you because there will be fewer people to take up precious room inside the car. The fuel tank capacity of this car is 40 liters which isn’t too bad either.

Maruti S-Presso: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 4,45,000 to Rs. 5,95,000 so it falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. This is a very comfortable hatchback because you can fit 5 passengers inside the cabin and it has a boot space that is about 260 liters which means you can easily fit all your shopping bags without having them take up too much room! The fuel tank capacity of this car is 48 liters as well so getting fuel won’t be a problem for you before reaching home!

Hyundai Santro: The price of this car ranges from Rs. 2,90,000 to Rs. 4,65,000 and falls right in your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. This is a good option for you if you are looking for a hatchback that has low fuel consumption because it has a fuel tank capacity of 35-liters! The boot space is about 210 liters and the cabin can fit 5 passengers.

Maruti Ignis: You might want to go with an automatic car but there aren’t many available so we decided to add this one to the list because it fits within your budget range and its price ranges from Rs. 7,08,9 to Rs. 9,79,000 . The boot space is about 320-liters and there are 5 seats inside the cabin too. The fuel tank capacity of this car is 52 liters which means that you won’t run out of fuel before reaching home!

Ford Figo: Surprisingly the price of this car ranges from Rs. 5,73,974 to Rs. 9,56,000 which means that it falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. This is a spacious hatchback and you can fit 5 passengers inside the cabin itself because it has 5 seats! The boot space is about 295 liters and the fuel tank capacity is 52 liters which means that you won’t have to stop for fuel too often before reaching home.

Toyota Wigo: This car’s price ranges from Rs. 4,69,500 to Rs. 6,49,500 which means that it falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. The cabin contains 4 seats and the boot space is about 250-liters which isn’t too bad for a hatchback. If you do most of your traveling alone then this might be a good option for you because there will be fewer people to take up precious room inside the car! The fuel tank capacity is 36 liters which isn’t too bad either.

Honda Jazz: Surprisingly the price of this car ranges from Rs. 9,96,265 to Rs. 12,68,000 which means that it falls under your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. The cabin contains 5 seats and there is a boot space that can fit all your shopping bags inside it. The fuel tank capacity of this car is 44 liters which isn’t too bad either!

Hyundai Eon: This car’s price ranges from Rs. 2,21,942 to Rs. 4,74,000 and falls in your budget range of <10 lakhs INR. The cabin can fit 5 passengers and there is a boot space that has a storage capacity of 290-liters! The fuel tank capacity is 30 liters so you might have to stop for fuel often before reaching home but the good news is that it comes with an automatic transmission system!

If you are looking for a hatchback car under 10 lakhs INR then the cars mentioned above will fit your budget range and they all come with very good luggage space! You might also want to choose an automatic car because it is easier on the fuel tank. Hatchbacks are quite popular right now because of their cute designs but they are also spacious compared to other options in the market which makes them stand out as well.