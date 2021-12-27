Why is Xfinity Internet the best option?

Xfinity Internet is part of the Comcast Cable network. However, does being a part of the Comcast communication network make Xfinity the best by name? Xfinity offers a variety of Internet plans for customers. However, Xfinity does require its customers to sign a contract for one year. This contract is dependent on the plan. Specific plans are associated with a one-year contract. In comparison, others may not require any contract at all.

Furthermore, there is a data cap placed on Internet usage. Therefore, you must be careful of the amount of data you are using when browsing through the Internet. Customers also complained that sometimes the price of land tends to gradually increase over time. They also observed that the prices almost reached double rates.

Pros of opting for Comcast Xfinity

A wide variety of plans are available

Xfinity offers some high-speed residential plans

Has received average scores in all of the customer satisfaction matrices.

Cons of opting for Comcast Xfinity

There is a data cap placed on all plans.

If you wish to avail the lowest available prices, you will have to opt for the contracts.

When the promo price switches to the regular price, the price bump is pretty huge.

Some of the problems mentioned above that you may face in the case of Comcast Xfinity are also observed in the case of the other Internet service providers. Therefore, it may be difficult to tell if you will get a good deal in case of your home Internet connection. However, Xfinity is widely available in the US. It covers over 1/3 of the population and is one of the fastest available options. Therefore, it is valid if you feel you should go for Xfinity.

Plans available with Xfinity Internet

The plans of Xfinity Internet may change from one location to the other. Therefore, you must check which plans are available at your location. Here are the seven Xfinity Internet plans. However, the plans availability would depend on your specific location.

Connect

Download speed of 50 MBPS

Upload speed of five MBPS

The Promo rate is $20 per month for the first year

The standard rate after the promo is $50 per month.

You have to pay $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

Data cap at 1.2 TB data

You have to agree to a one-year contract.

Connect more

Download speed of 100 MBBS

Upload speed of 5 Mbps.

The Promo rate is $40 per month for the first year

The standard rate after the promo period is $60 per month.

You have to pay $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

There is a data cap at 1.2 TB.

You don’t have to agree to a contract.

Fast

Download speed of 300 MPs

10 MBPS upload speed

The Promo rate is $50 per month for the first year.

The standard rate after the promo rate is $70 per month.

You have to pay $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

There is a data cap at 1.2 TB data

No long term aggrement

Superfast

Download speed is 600 Mbps

Upload speed is 15 Mbps

The Promo rate is $60 per month for the first year.

The standard rate after the promo period ends is $80 per month.

You have to pay $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

Data cap at 1.2 TB data

No long term aggrement

Ultrafast

Download speed is 980 Mbps

Upload speed is 20 Mbps.

The promo rate is $70 per month for the first year.

The standard rate after the promo period Is $90 per month.

You have to pay $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

There is a data cap at 1.2 TB data.

No long term aggrement

Gigabit

1200 MPs download speed unite download speed is 35 MPs

Will promote weight is $80 per month for the first year.

The standard rate after the promo period is $100 per month.

You have to be $14.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

data cap at 1.2 TB data.

No long term contract

Gigabit Pro

Download speed is 3000 Mbps

Upload speed is 3000 Mbps

The Promo rate is $300 per month for the first year.

Once promo duration ends, the standard rate is also $300 per month.

You have to pay $20.00 skippable rental fee for the modem.

There is a data cap at 1.2 TB data.

Customers have to enter into a 2-year agreement.

If you have to move around a lot, Xfinity is a good option for you since it is available in 39 states in the US. In most cases, the prices do not vary much from one location to another. However, before you switch places, you can call up customer service and know the prices in the region where you are going.