All About The Airtel Thanks Mobile Recharge App With An Easy Guide On How To Download And Use It!

Airtel Thanks, previously known as My Airtel, is an all-in-one app for all Airtel customers. Apart from being a mobile recharge app, it also helps the user make UPI transactions, pay bills, manage Bank transactions, recharge DTH and much more. Read on to know how you can download the Airtel Thanks mobile app and make the most of it.

What Is The Airtel Thanks App?

Airtel Thanks app is a multipurpose recharge app that aims to make the customers’ lives easy and hassle-free. Here, the users can easily do most of their digital tasks with a few simple clicks. Whether you want to recharge your number or buy a broadband connection, everything can be done on a single app.

Special Features For All Airtel Customers

The Airtel Thanks app has several features for its’ valued members. Some features highlight Airtel’s services as one of India’s biggest telecom operators. Meanwhile, other features help the users to make easy bill payment of essentials such as electricity bills, FASTag recharges and much more.

The app is mainly categorized into 5 sections:

Services – This section talks about all the various services offered by Airtel right from Postpaid to broadband. Pay – The Airtel Pay section enables the user to make UPI payments with ease. Shop – Here, the users can shop for Entertainment packs, Financial services, Lifestyle packages, Gaming packs, Travel tickets and more. Discover – The Discover page includes various sections such as LIVE movie channels, recommended games, trending songs, ‘Offers For You’ and lots more. Help – The Help section includes an option to run a network test, a chat-box, an option to check on previous service requests, and a tab to create new requests based on FAQs. Thus, helping customers with any issues that they could be facing.

How To Download And Use The Airtel Thanks App

Now that you understand the special features of the Airtel Thanks app, the question is ‘how and where do you download it from?’ The Airtel Thanks app is available on both Android Play Store as well as the iOS AppStore. One can easily download the app titled ‘Airtel Thanks – Recharge, Bill Pay, UPI & Bank’ from either of these stores. One can also simply scan the QR code mentioned on the website to download the app.

How To Make Optimum Use Of The Airtel Thanks App?

After you’ve downloaded the app, enter your Airtel mobile number and log in with the OTP received. Add your name, email id, birth date, gender and other details to your profile. Once that’s done, you’re all set to use the Airtel Thanks app.

However, unlike the usual recharge apps, Airtel Thanks has a bucket of features, some even tailormade to suit the customers’ needs. So, the best way to make optimum use of the app is by understanding its extensive features and learning hands-on, while getting accustomed to using the app.