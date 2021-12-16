Designer Tips to Make a Small Bathroom Better

You must always pay attention to the bathroom design while designing your home interiors. It is one of the most important sections of your home. Whether you are taking a shower before leaving or relaxing in your hot tub after a long day at work, a person can spend thirty minutes to an hour in the bathroom every day. Hence, you want it to be perfect.

If your bathroom appears cramped or cluttered, it can make you feel claustrophobic. Do not worry if you have a small bathroom design. There are many creative ways to design a small bathroom and make it appear appealing. A little thoughtful planning and choosing the right options can help you to create the perfect bathroom design. Mentioned below are a few tips that will help you to design a small bathroom:

01 of 08 Choose colours that are soothing

You have to be very careful while choosing colours for a small space. If you choose too many contrasting colours, it might make your bathroom appear very small. Instead, you should opt for soothing colours that will help to create a more serene and inviting atmosphere. For instance, you can use mint-green to give your interiors a soothing effect. Further, light colours reflect more light and can make any space appear larger. It is crucial to ensure that your bathroom appears bright at all times.

02 of 08 Opt for glass shower screens without frames

Glass shower screens are very commonly used in bathrooms. They not only make the space appear larger but also enhance its appeal. Instead of opting for framed glass shower screens, choose frameless glass shower screens as they will further reduce visual barriers and allow more light to enter the shower area. Further, they appear lighter, unlike framed glass shower screens.

03 of 08 Always hang a mirror

Mirrors can do miracles to small bathroom designs . Since it reflects light, any space will appear brighter when you install a mirror. Further, the reflection formed on the mirror creates the illusion of a larger space. Consider hanging a mirror on the wall above your vanity. This will not only add more visual interest to your bathroom design but will make it more functional as well. There are many framed ornate mirrors available in the market that you can use to enhance the appeal of the bathroom design.

04 of 08 Choose a floating vanity counter

In a small bathroom design , you should consider opting for a wall-to-wall floating vanity counter. This type of vanity counter offers a lot of storage and enhances the appeal of the bathroom design. Further, this design is ideal for small bathroom designs as it does not occupy additional floor space, thus making a small bathroom design appear larger. Make sure you put some thought into choosing the vanity design as it will hugely impact the overall look of your bathroom.

05 of 08 Opt for shower niches

Gone are the days when people used shower caddies. They do not appear attractive or add to the visual interest. Instead, you should consider opting for bath and shower niches. Not only do they not occupy extra space like shower caddies but also offer additional storage. This helps to reduce clutter in your bathroom design. In a small bathroom design, opting for shower and bath niches instead of caddies can be very effective as you will be able to store all your essentials without causing visual clutter.

06 of 08 Give your bathroom accessories an upgrade

Get rid of the traditional items. Instead, choose modern bathroom accessories that are sophisticated, elegant, and minimalistic. There are many modern minimalistic accessories like towel hangers, soap dispensaries, toothbrush holders, etc. that you can use to accentuate your bathroom design. Ensure that these items are complementing the overall look of the bathroom and making it more functional. If you are adding furniture pieces to your bathroom like a bench, make sure it has a minimalistic look as well.

07 of 08 Choose white tiles that feature light-patterns

While designing your small bathroom design , you must always make simplicity your priority. If you are choosing white tiles for your bathroom, make sure that they do not feature complicated designs. Heavily patterned tiles can make the bathroom design appear busier and more compact. Instead, you should choose white tiles that feature simpler patterns and appear in line with the rest of the bathroom decor.

08 of 08 Install backlight behind the mirror

Installing backlights behind the mirror in your small bathroom interiors can help to elevate the aesthetic appeal of the space. It will amplify the light in your bathroom and prevent shadows from forming. When the interiors appear brighter, they appear airier and more open.