An Introduction to The Automotive Evolution with Photonics

The Automotive world has crossed a long way and recently switched to high tech. From blind-spot sensors to LED headlights, many new technological advances are being implemented in cars. In such a scenario, photonics is continuing to make its mark in the automotive industry. This article takes a closer look at how automotive photonics is creating new milestones in the global automotive markets.

In Style LEDs

These new headlights work on the methodology of Light Emitting Diodes (LED) and High-Intensity Discharge (HID). As LED headlights are developed using a range of LEDs, it creates room for endless creativity in the design, shape, and color of the exterior lights of any vehicle.

Automotive designing engineers are leveraging this ability for integrating the lights more cohesively that enhances the design and branding of the car.

An Introduction to the Efficiency

LED headlights that work on the automotive photonics methodology are around 95% more efficient than halogen, and numerous studies evidence the fact. For electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, energy efficiency is required. Hence, the use of LED headlights is gradually increasing.

To conserve energy, most hybrid electric vehicles use low beam LEDs to facilitate the owner with the ability to drive further at night on a single charge.

Durability is Higher

LED headlights can serve a longer life if compared to HID and halogen. The estimated lifetime of a halogen headlight is a thousand hours, and an HID headlight may last up to three thousand to four thousand hours. On the other hand, an LED headlight can serve a life period of more than six thousand hours, which is almost equal to the average lifetime of most automotive vehicles.

Additionally, LED lights are greatly reliable when it comes to lowering the overall carbon footprint of a car. A recent study found that a hundred percent LED lighting system in a vehicle can lead to more than 50% light power savings which saves gas and reduces the holistic carbon footprint of the car by 2% per year.

Driver’s Safety

Besides increasing energy efficiency, automotive photonics has introduced numerous driver assistance mechanics like cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning systems, night-vision, intelligent parking, anti-lock brakes, etc. The effective integration of such systems results in safe driving, reducing the chances of unfortunate accidents.

As per the experts, the sensing and safety is the greatest advantage that photonics is offering as of now. The angle and motion sensors are being widely used these days, and they facilitate applications like pedal position sensing and throttle control.

Today’s smart vehicles are equipped with more than a hundred sensors that ensure safety, and this is where the success of photonics lies.

Intelligent Grid

The implementation of photonics has introduced the use of electrical grids in modern-day cars. Smart grid technology is expected to enable smartphones to lock the car in the near future.

Conclusion

The automotive trends are gradually switching to photonics-based technologies; hence, car owners should look for this trendiest solution that ensures a safe, convenient, and enjoyable driving experience.