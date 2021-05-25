Best Tamil Movies to Watch on Hotstar Right Now

Tamil movies are known for their realistic drama depicting actual lifestyles, health and social participation. A lot of Tamil films are remade by other film industries. The reason behind this is their abundance of film genres. Now that OTT platforms have become quite popular in India, many new Tamil movies are available on OTT’s for the Kollywood audience. Hotstar is a great place to watch movies from all genres. You can choose from a wide variety of films and stream them on the OTT platform. Here we have listed the top 5 Tamil new movies available on Hotstar.

Sultan

Directed by: Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Produced by: S.R. Prabhu, S.R. Prakash Babu.

Sultan, aka Sulthan, is a satisfying masala movie. The film stars talented actors like Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna and Napolean in pivotal roles. The story is about Vikram, a motherless child raised by gangsters, who despises violence. He takes it upon himself to transform some hardened criminals into civilized people and keep them safe from police operations. Despite the story arc being familiar, the narrative manages to keep the viewers hooked till the end.

Mister

Directed by: Sreenu Vaitla

Produced by: Nallamalapu Bujji, Tagore Madhu.

Mister is a romance-drama film starring Varun Tej, Hebah Patel and Lavanya Tripathi in prominent roles. It tells the story of Chai, who lives in Spain with his family, where he meets Meera and falls in love with her. However, his fate takes a dramatic turn when he travels to India and a village belle, Chandramukhi falls for him. The love triangle gets funnier as a bunch of other quirky characters gets added to the story.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Directed by: Boyapati Srinu.

Produced by: D. V. V. Danayya.

The movie is high on the action sequences with a lot of brilliant fight scenes. Vinaya Vidheya Rama is about Ram and his family, whose happiness gets struck by the violence of a crime lord. The young man then sets out to protect his family and bring down his enemy. The star cast includes Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Sneha, among others.

Vada Chennai

Directed by: Vetrimaaran.

Produced by: Dhanush, Vetrimaaran.

Vada Chennai (North Chennai) is about Anbu (Dhanush), a proficient carrom player who tries to live his life avoiding the dark criminal side of the city. He becomes a respectable government employee and falls in love with Padma (Aishwarya Rajesh). However, a series of events gets him to set foot in the world of crime and join forces with the local gangsters of Chennai.

Sanga Thalaivan

Directed by: Manimaran.

Produced by: Vetrimaaran.

Sanga Thalaivan is based on a popular Tamil novel Thariyudan. It is about the life of Rangan, a power loom worker who crosses paths with a communist, Sivalingam. Rangan dislikes communism and protests, but he slowly gets drawn by the ideology and embraces communism. The film’s core message is laudable, and some scenes show the hard life of a power loom factory worker.

Now that binge-watching has become a new hobby in the present time. Getting an OTT subscription will make sure you never run out of your daily dose of entertainment. With a Hotstar premium subscription, you can get unlimited access to Hindi films, Tamil new movies and enjoy ad-free online streaming at your convenience.