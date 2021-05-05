How Excelitas Technologies Canada is Changing the World

With Excelitas Technologies Canada, people can unlock the full potential of their custom photonic solution. They can get a vast array of off-the-shelf premium products. The company’s unique capacity to deliver bespoke photonic solutions customized to individuals’ requirements gives the company the edge over the competition. The company has the expertise to identify the specifications and designs that can present the optimal level of quality, cost, performance, and time-to-market.

Custom Solutions

With Excelitas Technologies Canada, designers can seek the company’s experts for their most complicated photonic challenge. Whether people need complete turnkey solutions, or discrete sub-assemblies, modules, or components, the company can customize the ideal solution for their most unique requirements, leveraging the most diverse technology portfolio in photonics. The company has ensured market success, optimized manufacturability, and cost and secured barriers-to-entry by offering custom solutions that deliver exceptional performance, using its extensive experience in providing solutions across several applications and markets. Excelitas Technologies Canada will work with everyone to unlock their concept’s full potential, from a complete grassroots system to one of the company’s thousands of premium standard products, a modification, or a simple optical element.

Expertise

When it comes to photonics products production, engineering, design, or conceptualization, Excelitas Technologies Canada tops the list. The company’s expertise also collaborates with others in cooperating with OEMs, from the initial concept to delivery. The company also offers services for a build-to-print basis collaborating with an existing established design that its professionals can optimize for best manufacturing processes to ensure maximum performance, cost, and profits.

Critical to the company’s success is its detailed understanding of its customers’ applications and collaborative process. Excelitas has a team of experts who can help designers, from after-sales service to serial production, product development, and instrument conceptions, which will lead to accurate end-to-end service.

Manufacturing

Excelitas Technologies Canada has several manufacturing processes and a long history of manufacturing different products. As such, the company can streamline time-to-market for products it designs. The company also optimizes production, quality, and performance cost and profitability. The technology company ensures the manufactured product is modeled as a concept and performs well. It can distribute system design tolerances, manage risk, and foresee problems, in addition to its unique design practices and best modeling software. Its professionals can influence a design in advance, the ultimate serial production cost, and predict performance accurately early in the design process.

Qualifications

With a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities, qualifications, and technological experts, Excelitas Technologies Canada has several sites worldwide with its extensive experience manufacturing custom solutions.

Offering products that can withstand the damp heat of industry or the outdoor the humidity resistance

Providing the hottest industrial environments, autoclaves, and coldest outdoors, the temperature tolerance

Offering optical solar reflectors and the majority of outer space solar cell cover glass through space-qualified systems

Helmet-mounted displays, laser protection, and aviation-qualified head-up displays

In-house wafer processing and fabrication

Shock-resistant or heard-wearing with ruggedized construction design

Quality system and documentation for 13485, 14001, 9001, ISO, FDA, etc.

Contamination and cleanliness requirements for UV, semiconductor, and other applications

Products

Avionic Displays

Excelitas Technologies Canada is a top-notch manufacturer and designer of the best Helmet-Mounted Display and Head-Up Display for the aerospace industries. With over 50 years of combined experience, people can get a wealth of expertise in both civil and military applications and systems.

Head-Up Displays

The company has a team of professionals who will work with any individual, from concept to full rate manufacture. Excelitas Technologies Canada has developed the optimum solution using its bespoke in-house HUD software to deliver data and imagery visibility to the pilot. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to ensure head-up display optics cost-effective delivery in high-production volumes.

Platform Experience

When it comes to military and civil HUD programs, the company has been a crucial development manufacturing partner for:

Lockheed C130 Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Lockheed Martin F22 Raptor

General Dynamics F16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Dassault Rafale

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing 777

Boeing 737

Airbus A350 WXB

Airbus A320

Affordability

The company has optimized, analyzed, and designed head-up display optics through unique tools for more than 50 years. As such, it has met the most demanding affordability and performance requirements. With the new manufacturing technologies and techniques, the company has delivered cost-effective novel solutions.

Advanced Manufacture

The company’s art optical metrology and fabrication state-of-the-art facilities can manufacture freeform, aspherical, and spherical surfaces. For it to validate performance, it uses an automated metrology system.

Waveguide Optics

The wavelength technology that the Head-Up Display the latest generation can fit into space restrictive envelopes. Users can maximize uniformity over the display while enabling waveguides to optimize brightness with the company’s optics.

Combiners

When it comes to conventional holographic, freeform, and dielectric combiners, people can get the best from Excelitas Technologies Canada. Users can also enjoy novel combiner coatings from the company, which offer color-neutral imagery to the outside world and full-color imagery to the pilot.

Helmet-Mounted Displays

Fast jet and rotary-wing platform pilots can obtain mission-critical information from the Helmet-Mounted Displays. As such, military aircraft can get helmet-mounted display optics and visors bespoke solutions from Excelitas Technologies Canada. As the world’s most demanding applications, the company delivers unparalleled image clarity, brightness, and fields-of-view through its unique technologies for various platforms like F-35, Tiger, and Cobra.

Affordable Solutions

Excelitas’s core competency is value engineering. As such, the company can leverage extensive technical, manufacturing, and design expertise to deliver cost-effective solutions through its strong pedigree.

High Volume Manufacture

The company has been able to deliver high precision assemblies and components using its developed novel manufacturing techniques. Its dedicated, world-class helmet-mounted displays ensure 100 percent of products produced at excess rates of 100 systems per month using automated metrology and processes.

Lightweight Solution

Helmet-worn applications require minimum mass. The company can deliver the lowest mass solutions exploring polymer housings, precision polymer optics, and advanced surface forms.

Full-Color Capability

With the company’s novel coatings and optics, users can enjoy full-color operation with the helmet-mounted displays’ latest generation.