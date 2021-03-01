7 Natural Ways to Build Healthy Bones

One of the biggest risk factors for aging people is weak bones and the threat of a nasty fall. Every year you get older, the easier it is for bones to break. While a broken bone is never fun, weak bones also pose other health risks. Strong bones are part of staying active as you age and maintaining good overall health.

What are some natural ways you can build healthy bones and stay resilient as you age? Here are some tips on things you can do starting now to increase bone density and prevent long-term injuries.

Do Some Strength Training

No matter what fitness level you currently are at, your bones will benefit from some form of resistance or strength training. You don’t have to kill it in the gym to see the results you want. Keep your goals in mind and create a corresponding workout plan. Your local gym will likely have trainers who can walk you through the basics and make sure you’re not overtaxing your body. Stay safe with weights and go to the gym regularly for the best results.

Eat a lot of Protein

Consuming higher levels of protein will help your bones stay strong. Protein shakes are a great way to make sure you’re getting enough, but eating a lot of meat, and other protein-rich foods is another fantastic way to up your intake.

Increase Calcium Consumption

Calcium can be taken via supplements or by eating vegetables high in calcium. This is particularly important for women, who are often at increased risk of osteoporosis as they age. Take a look at your diet and make the necessary adjustments to increase bone strength.

Take a Vitamin D Supplement

Most people are Vitamin D deficient, and the fix is relatively simple. Vitamin D supplements are cheap and widely available online or at your neighborhood grocery store. With one pill a day, you can get as much Vitamin D as you need and start the path to healthier, stronger bones. This is an important tip in today’s world as more of us spend increasing amounts of time indoors. We aren’t getting as much sun as we used to, so it’s important to supplement when necessary.

Stay In a Healthy Weight Range

Everyone wants to be at an ideal weight because it looks good, but keeping a healthy weight is also important when it comes to long-term bone health. Too much weight puts added strain on your bones and can weaken them over time. Likewise being underweight can starve your bones of the fuel they need to stay strong. Consult a doctor if necessary to determine where your ideal body weight is and try to get in that range.

Peptides and Bone Health

Ipamorelin peptidesciences.com/ipamorelin-5mg is a pentapeptide built from five amino acids. In clinical studies done on rodents, rats that were given Ipamorelin saw significant decreases in bone loss and led to a four-fold increase in bone production. It made the existing bone stronger and created new bones. This peptide is not yet FDA approved for human use. There is more research that needs to be done but has promising future medical possibilities.

Take Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids should be part of a healthy diet to prevent age-related bone density loss. You can find Omega 3’s in several foods that are easy to purchase in any grocery store. They can also be taken as an oral supplement in pill form.

There are a lot of other supplements that improve bone health like Zinc and Magnesium. Taken with the other supplements mentioned here, you’ll get a comprehensive diet that promotes bone health even as you age. If you can’t do everything on this list, start with one or two. It’s not an all or nothing proposition. Even small steps you take now will benefit you down the road when you and your peers start to run into common health issues, including weak bones. The effort you put in now will reap rewards years from now and your body will be thanking you for the care you give it now.