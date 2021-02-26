Is you trademark counterfeit in Italy? Here is how we can assist you.

Italy has fast trademark registration procedures. ADR mediation procedures are also available in Italy to put in place measures of protection from trademark infringement, imitation and sales fraud.

For instance, in some cases the Police has seized goods from the owner of a company selling car replacement parts of well-known international manufacturers. The business owner had displayed various replacements parts showing the brands of famous cars producers, but next to those stood a sign stating “compatible but not original”. A bold attempt of trademark infringement, as stated by the jurisdiction of the Court of Cassation.

Every country has different laws regulating international trademark registration and protection, and in Italy there are fast trademark registration and trademark protection negotiation procedures, which can easily be undertaken with the assistance of a patent and trademark attorney in Italy.

Alternative trademark dispute resolution in Italy

In some cases, trademark litigation can have a detrimental impact on companies’ sales, innovation and competitivity.

As a matter of fact, although it is possible to settle intellectual property and technology disputes in court, it is in the best interest of companies and businesses to solve such matters rapidly. Hence why Italy has adopted measures such as mediation, arbitration and other methods of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).