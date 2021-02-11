How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Udyog Yojana Online

Starting a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) in India requires multiple government registrations, one of which is Udyam. By registering your new business with Udyam, previously known as the Pradhan Mantri Udyog Yojana, you can legitimize it and avail of many facilities.

Benefits of Udyam

Here are a few advantages of registering your MSME with Udyam.

Business capital

Starting a small business in India is challenging due to the lack of available funding. While getting an SME loan can help you with business capital, new companies often find it hard to get approval for funding. To solve this issue, the government has made it easier for Udyam-registered businesses to get loans from private and public financial institutions.

Collateral-free financing

If your business has an Udyam registration, you can get a collateral-free loan based on your SME loan credit eligibility criteria, which include educational qualification, business type, and industry.

Affordable loans

The payable interest for a business loan under Udyam Registration is around 1.5% lower than regular loans. With access to reasonable SME loan interest rates, Udyam helps you in starting the business.

Vast network of lenders

You can get business loans for your Udyam-registered SME from a large network of lenders, including banks, Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA), non-banking financial institutions, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and more.

Document requirements for Udyam registration

Address proof, name, e-mail, and phone number of the founder

Aadhaar details

Caste-related information: SC, ST, OBC, or General

Constitution or the category of the SME: Proprietorship, Private Limited Company, or any other type

Proof of name and address of the SME

Bank details

Date of business commencement

Information about any earlier MSME registration

District Industry Center (DIC) details

Number of employees

Total business investment

National Industrial Classification (NIC) Code

Steps to apply for online Udyam registration

Visit the Udyam Registration portal and provide your name along with your Aadhaar card number

Generate OTP and validate it on the portal

Fill the registration form by providing business and NIC details

Fill separate forms for multiple industries if you are registering for more than one sector

Self-certify the bank details, tenure of the SME, and information related to employment and ownership

Click the ‘Submit’ button to generate another OTP

Enter the new OTP and click on ‘Submit’ again

When the government accepts your application, you will receive the Udyam Registration Certificate by e-mail.

Registering your SME with Udyam will enable you to get business loans from a trustworthy lender. For example, Mahindra Finance offers flexible loans to SMEs. You can visit their website to check the SME loan documents required for the application.